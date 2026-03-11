The Don reflects on Nelisa’s Big Brother Mzansi exit

When Sihle Sishi, popularly known as The Don, exited the Big Brother Mzansi house, his journey in the competition ended in the Top 10.

But beyond the gameplay and strategies, one relationship defined much of his experience in the house, his bond with fellow housemate Nelisa.

Following his eviction, The Don revealed that Nelisa played a significant role in helping him navigate the emotional ups and downs of life in the house.

‘She was my safe space’

“She made things easier for me in the house. She was my safe space,” he said.

Their connection became one of the most noticeable dynamics in the season. The two were often seen supporting each other through tense moments and the pressures of the competition.

For The Don, Nelisa’s sudden disqualification marked one of his most difficult moments on the show.

“The toughest moment for me was when she got disqualified,” he explained. “The two days after that, I was not okay. I was broken.”

The Don was committed to his strategy of ‘staying authentic’

Despite the emotional setback, he says he eventually had to find a way to refocus and continue with the competition. He believes this is something Nelisa would have wanted.

“I had to heal properly and focus on the game. I know that’s what she would have wanted for me,” he said.

Even with the disappointment of losing someone he trusted in the house, The Don remained committed to his strategy of staying authentic.

The Don plans to pursue acting

Looking back, he says he would not change anything about how he played the game.

“I went into the house with a strategy to be myself, and that’s exactly what I did,” he said. “Being myself helped me reach the Top 10.”

Now that his journey on Big Brother Mzansi has come to an end, The Don says he plans to pursue acting, one of the main reasons he entered the competition.

“I wanted people to hear my story and see my talent,” he said, recalling a wager task where housemates had to create a film. This moment he believes showcased his acting abilities.

Grateful for viewers’ support

While his time in the house is over, the relationships and lessons from the experience, particularly his connection with Nelisa, remain among the most defining parts of his Big Brother journey.

Grateful for the support he received from viewers, The Don says he is ready to step into the next chapter of his career with the same authenticity that carried him in the house.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content