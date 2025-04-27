The fire of ’94: A leader’s journey from revolution to reflection

The air in the Mmabatho Civic Centre crackled with tension. It was 1994, and a sea of student representative council leaders around Mafikeng had gathered for an event to be addressed by Thato Magogodi, then a young firebrand whose voice cut through the chaos.

I was in the audience, and later that year, I bore witness to Magogodi leading students in a revolt against the Bophuthatswana regime of Lucas Mangope, which eventually led to the latter’s overthrow as part of the birth of democracy in South Africa.

“No matter how much we try to over-politicise our role in the struggle, we must confess it was sometimes driven by emotions,” Magogodi says in an interview this week. This admission, raw and unguarded, captures the paradox of revolution—a blend of rage and hope, sacrifice and uncertainty.

Thirty-one years later, his journey from student rebel to ANC leader mirrors South Africa’s own tumultuous path: a story of idealism tested by time, victory shadowed by compromise, and a generation’s fire now tempered in reflection.

Through his eyes, we trace not just the birth of democracy but the evolution of a man who learnt that toppling a regime was only the first step in a lifelong struggle.

In 1994, Magogodi was no aspirant politician but a reluctant leader thrust forward by history. “We never decided to lead students… it is the students who decided we must lead,” he recalls, his tone edged with the gravity of a man who once stared down death.

The stakes were visceral: protests against Mangope’s Bophuthatswana regime risked bullets, not ballots. Secret meetings in the dried-up tributaries of the Molopo River, hidden under the cloak of darkness, became the incubators of rebellion. “We could stay there for hours to criticise our plots,” he says, the phrase “criticise our plots” hinting at the meticulous, almost scholarly rigour of their defiance.

These moments—fraught with fear yet electric with solidarity—reveal the “humanity behind the movement”: teenagers strategising freedom between whispers, their hands brushing against dirt as they mapped a future they might not live to see.

When Mangope fell, the euphoria was intoxicating. But Magogodi’s reflection today is tinged with irony: “We managed to defeat the Bantustan Despot… but we are not the ones who really benefitted from this democracy.”

The victory, he suggests, was a seed planted in barren soil.

By 1998, as SRC president at Wits, he confronted a new reality—the transition from revolution to governance. Leadership now meant navigating lecture halls and policy debates, not dodging police patrols.

Yet the fire of ’94 still smouldered. “Leadership was access to early death,” he remarks, contrasting past sacrifices with present-day opportunism. The shift from martyrdom to management began here—in the quiet ache of realising that dismantling tyranny was simpler than building a just society.

Today, Magogodi speaks as a man haunted by unmet promises. The ANC’s failures weigh heavily: “Every Tom, Dick, and Harry can now lead… they are leading to destroy almost everything our generation stood for.” His bitterness is palpable, a dirge for a revolution betrayed by “vignette materialism” and complacency. Yet there’s defiance in his lament.

He clings to Marx’s adage—”You can’t step into a river twice”—arguing that each generation must “discover its mission.” For him, 1994 was not an endpoint but a “hinge,” swinging open to reveal a longer, harder road. “We fulfilled our mission to deliver democracy,” he asserts. “They must deliver theirs, of economic freedom.”

His advice to today’s activists is steeped in this duality: pride in past courage, frustration at present inertia. He admires their digital tools but warns against losing the “human element”—the visceral solidarity with Molopo’s ditches.

“Their tools are potentially evaporative,” he warns, urging them to blend technology with the “timeless” power of grassroots organising. Yet his deepest plea is for moral clarity: “Morality separates us from animals. It is not negotiable.” It’s a rebuke to an era of misinformation and cynicism, a challenge to “bake ethics into their psychology” or risk sinking.

Magogodi’s hope now lies in release. “We must not turn 1994 into a panacea,” he insists, rejecting nostalgia’s grip. Let the youth “sing their own songs and climb their own mountains.”

His generation’s role, he accepts, is to “share the secrets of our shrinks” without dictating the path. When asked how he wishes to be remembered, his answer is starkly poetic: “As the generation that prevented our offspring from sinking in their new boat.”

The Thato Magogodi of 1994—the shadowy figure on a riverbed, plotting revolution—would scarcely recognise the polished statesman of today. Yet the thread connecting them is unbroken: a relentless belief that struggle defines humanity.

Like Magogodi himself, South Africa’s democracy continues to evolve, revealing its flaws over time. But in his story, we find a reluctant testament to resilience: that the true measure of a revolution lies not in its triumphs but in its capacity to ignite new fires.

