‘The league is the only title missing in the Pirates trophy cabinet’

Orlando Pirates defender Tapelo Xoki insists that their fight for the Betway Premiership is not over, citing that the league title is the only trophy missing in their cabinet.

The league has entered its final and crucial stage, with less than 10 games remaining, in what has been an exhilarating campaign.

The reigning champions, Mamelodi Sundowns, have engaged Pirates in an intriguing league title race.

Bucs prioritise the league

Apart from the league, Xoki has won all the domestic trophies with the Buccaneers and says getting their hands on the Betway Premiership title remains their main goal.

“Winning the league has always been our primary objective. Everyone who gets to the club knows the plan is to win every tournament that we are participating in,” Xoki said during their MTN8 Goals for Charity handover to the Zodwa Khoza Foundation in Diepkloof, Soweto, on Wednesday.

“Unfortunately, with the league, it’s a marathon, and we are trying to gain experience in terms of understanding the dynamics of how to get over the line.

“It has been a build-up over the years, and we are now in a good position because we have learned from past seasons where we fell short; hopefully, we will finish strong this time.

“The league is that one trophy that we have always wanted because it’s the only trophy that’s eluding us so far as a group. So, the league title is the one that we’re going for this season,” Xoki added with conviction.

League is a marathon

Fellow defender Thabiso Lebitso echoed Xoki’s sentiments, stating that they will fight for the league until the last day.

“A league is a marathon,” Lebitso emphasised. “Obviously, we had hiccups here and there, but listening to what people are saying, I don’t think it’s more important because we are still left with eight games to play.

“People are saying the league is already gone; I don’t think it is. For instance, we just won 6-0 [against TS Galaxy], and suddenly people have a different perspective about us. But again, the league is a marathon, and we will push as much as we can until the end.”

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