The US deploys 200 troops to train the Nigerian military

The United States will deploy 200 troops to Nigeria to train its armed forces in the fight against militant groups, Nigerian and US officials said Tuesday. It’s part of Washington’s push to increase military cooperation with the West African country.

“We are getting US troops to assist in training and technical support,” said Major General Samaila Uba, a spokesman for Nigeria’s Defense Headquarters.

The Wall Street Journal was the first to report the deployment. The group will supplement a small US team already in the country to aid in airstrike targeting.

Training and technical guidance on air strikes

The additional troops, expected to arrive in the coming weeks, will provide “training and technical guidance”. This includes assistance in coordinating operations involving airstrikes and ground troops simultaneously, the US daily reported.

Nigeria has been under diplomatic pressure from the US over insecurity in the country. US President Donald Trump has characterised this as “persecution” and “genocide” against Christians.

Although there are instances where Christians are specifically targeted, Muslims are also killed en masse. Trump’s senior advisor on Arab and African affairs Massad Boulos even said last year Boko Haram and Islamic State “are killing more Muslims than Christians”.

Abuja rejects allegations of Christian persecution in Nigeria.

Independent analysts also dispute these claims. They point to a broader state failure to curb violence from militant groups and armed gangs across sparsely governed rural areas.

Despite the diplomatic pressure, Nigeria and the US have found common ground in increasing military collaboration.

In December, the US targeted militants in northwest Sokoto state in a joint operation with Nigeria. This was confirmed by officials from both countries.

The US military will also supply intelligence for Nigerian air strikes and work to expedite arms purchases.

No involvement in direct combat

While the 200-troop deployment represents a scaling up of that collaboration, “US troops aren’t going to be involved in direct combat or operations,” Uba told the Journal.

Nigeria requested the additional assistance, he added.

Africa’s most populous country is battling a long-running insurgency concentrated in its northeast. While non-ideological “bandit” gangs conduct kidnappings for ransom and loot villages in the northwest.

In the center of the country, violence erupts between mostly Christian farmers and Muslim Fulani herders. Though researchers indicate that the main cause is competition for dwindling land and resources.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content