News

The Wife fans gush over Zikhona Sodlaka’s acting skills

By Anelisa Sibanda

Johannesburg- The Wife has won many people’s hearts with the cast has their fans gushing over them.

Mandisa who is played by Zikhona Sodlaka has won people’s hearts on this week’s episodes.

Sodlaka plays the wife of one of the Zulu brothers, Nqoba.

Her acting skills have people praising her on social media.

“Zikhona Sodlaka is killing her role as Mandisa on #TheWifeShowmax She managed to capture the essence & the spirit animal ya Mandisa the character as portrayed in the books… Now that’s great acting,” one user twitted.

This is what Twitter users had to say about her Mandisa character:

 

 

