The Wife fans gush over Zikhona Sodlaka’s acting skills

Johannesburg- The Wife has won many people’s hearts with the cast has their fans gushing over them.

Mandisa who is played by Zikhona Sodlaka has won people’s hearts on this week’s episodes.

Sodlaka plays the wife of one of the Zulu brothers, Nqoba.

Her acting skills have people praising her on social media.

“Zikhona Sodlaka is killing her role as Mandisa on #TheWifeShowmax She managed to capture the essence & the spirit animal ya Mandisa the character as portrayed in the books… Now that’s great acting,” one user twitted.

This is what Twitter users had to say about her Mandisa character:

APPRECIATION TWEET: Zikhona Sodlaka is killing her role as Mandisa on #TheWifeShowmax 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 She managed to capture the essence & the spirit animal ya Mandisa the character as portrayed in the books… Now that's great acting 👌🏿👌🏿👌🏿 pic.twitter.com/oBtJYfqnQx — Mrs Noma 🔆 (@MrsNoma) December 30, 2021

Mandisa is Mandisa from the book exactly. Zikhona Sodlaka is doing a stellar job👏👏👏. #TheWifeShowmax — EzamaZondi 👸💗 (@PelisaS) December 30, 2021

#TheWifeShowmax the character ya Mandisa teaches us that self respect as a person means everything you can never be respected if you do not respect yourself…Hlomu is the wife, Jabu is to be wifed as well…MANDISA YENA KE BABY MAMA..FullStop — SizaM (@MtakaJesu) December 30, 2021

It is so refreshing to see Mandisa express her feelings kanje. She's painted as bitter so many times kodwa she is so so hurt. Background yakhe aside, she deserves so much. Usile kodwa. 😑#TheWifeShowmax — Luvo Nkole (@luuvo_) December 30, 2021

I love her for this, she did what Mandisa on the book did. https://t.co/0A4pBUqwQC — Semola Khumalo (@semola_khumalo) December 30, 2021

Mandisa is giving me Mandisa from the book vibes!!! Mandisa doesn't care. Call the Zulu brother ALL out babes. Yho #TheWifeShowmax #thewife I am loving these episodes pic.twitter.com/ghxA6e8Zxx — Moipone Wa MODIMO🙌🙏👏 (@Iam_Mooi) December 30, 2021

Mandisa yiEnemy of peace ke bethuna but honestly, I love her 😂😂😂 #TheWifeShowmax — 👑 Skhangisa 👑 (@DezMdluli) December 30, 2021

Mandisa is my spirit animal😭😂😂😂 #TheWifeShowmax — 929 (@Yifilim) December 30, 2021

Zikhona Sodlaka is killing it as Mandisa but that Xhosa women stereotype 🤮🤮🤮#TheWifeShowmax — Nwabisa (@Nabhie__) December 30, 2021

One thing about Mandisa she talks her mind and no one will stop her🤣🤣🤣😭 #TheWifeShowmax — Boitumel_15 (@BoitumeloMbath4) December 30, 2021

Also, Zikhona is killing that Mandisa role🔥🤌🏾 #TheWifeShowmax — Butterscotch✨ (@FezekaOdwa) December 30, 2021

