The year that was and the stars dimmed by the angel of death

As the final pages of the year turn, South Africa finds itself reflecting not only on the

victories that lifted the nation,but on the painful losses that left an ache in its cultural,

political and creative heart.

It was a year that dimmed some of our brightest stars, voices that once filled our homes with music, laughter, storytelling, and leadership.

From entertainment and comedy to politics and business, these are the names whose absence will be felt long after the year has ended in the next few weeks.

The passing of Doc Shebeleza closed a defining chapter in South Africa’s kwaito

history. Best known for timeless anthems like Ebumnandini, the late Victor Bogopane gave township youth a soundtrack of confidence, ambition, and resilience in the 1990s.

His influence went far beyond music, he embodied hustle culture, township pride, and the spirit of a generation that refused to be silenced.

The music industry was also shaken by the death of Winnie Khumalo, whose powerful vocals and infectious energy secured her place in South African pop culture.

From chart-topping hits to reinvention in later years, Khumalo proved that true

artistry is built on talent, grit, and perseverance.

Her voice may have been silenced, but her music continues to echo in the hearts of fans.

Ebenhaezer Dibakwane, the gifted comedian and actor, rose to national fame after winning the Newcomer Award at the 6th Annual Savanna Comedy Awards.

With his sharp wit, natural charm, and deeply relatable humour, he quickly became one of the most exciting young voices in South African comedy.

Dibakwane transitioned seamlessly into television and acting, proving his versatility beyond the comedy stage.

His passing was a cruel reminder of how fleeting life can be; the industry was left mourning a talent that had only just begun to soar.

South Africans also said goodbye to beloved actor and comedian Oscar Mgudlwa, fondly known as Madluphuthu.

A true people’s entertainer, his humour reflected everyday township life, making him

instantly relatable to audiences across generations.

Through laughter, he told stories of struggle, hope, and survival with rare honesty and warmth.

His death marked the end of a comedy era for many who grew up quoting his lines and finding comfort in his

performances.

Legendary actress Nandi Nyembe was more than just a performer; she was a living archive of South African storytelling.

From Yizo Yizo and Zone 14 to Isibaya, she played strong, complex women with dignity and vulnerability.

Her hardships in later life sparked national debate about how the industry treats its

veterans, adding a bittersweet layer to her enduring legacy.

Few actors carried South African cinema to the global stage like Presley Chwenyagae.

His unforgettable, Oscar-winning performance in Tsotsi remains one of the country’s proudest cinematic achievements.

Chwenyagae represented the dreams of township youth who dared to believe their stories mattered on the world stage.

His absence is still deeply felt through continued tributes to his work.

Comedy lost one of its sharpest minds with the passing of Meme Ditshego.

Best remembered for her iconic role on Ga Re Dumele, Ditshego possessed a rare gift, the ability to make audiences laugh while delivering

powerful social commentary.

The death of Don Mlangeni marked the end of a towering era in South African

television.

From gritty dramas to long-running soaps, Mlangeni became a trusted presence in millions of homes, symbolising consistency and excellence in local storytelling.

In the political arena, the passing of former deputy president David Mabuza remains one of the most significant losses still felt as the year wraps up.

A powerful and often controversial figure, Mabuza played a central role in shaping modern ANC politics.

His death closed a chapter on a career marked by influence, strategy, and deep political complexity.

The business world also lost one of its giants in Douw Steyn, a visionary property mogul behind Steyn City.

His legacy stands tall in glass, steel, and concrete, reshaping skylines and redefining luxury living in South Africa.

The year also claimed rising voices such as Yolanda Nyembezi and Londiwe Nene, the creatives whose journeys were still unfolding.

Their deaths were painful reminders of futures’ interrupted stories left unfinished; talents never fully realized.

This was not only a year of loss, but it was also a year of deep reflection.

Each star that dimmed left more than memories behind.

They left soundtracks to our lives, iconic performances, fearless laughter, political footprints and blueprints for those still walking the path.

As South Africa prepares to step into a new year, we carry their names forward

in songs still played on the radio, in reruns that still command silence in living rooms, and in policies that shaped SA.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content