Theft case filed against Samro CEO, CFO for bankrolling book launch

A case of theft has been opened against the South African Music Rights Organisation (Samro) CEO, Annabelle Lebethe, and chief financial officer (CFO), Leanne Thomas.

Tebogo Sithathu, the chairperson of the United Civil Society in Action, laid the complaint at the Hillbrow Police Station.

The case relates to the unauthorized sponsorship of Dr Sbongile Vilakazi’s book launch, Put Her In Her Place, held on December 2, 2024.

In August 2025, Sunday World reported that Vilakazi, who has since resigned from Samro’s board, allegedly accessed the organisation’s funds to support her private event.

At that time, Sunday World reported that Vilakazi’s book launch had no connection to the organisation’s mandate.

The organization reportedly funded live music performances at the launch. Vilakazi herself confirmed Samro’s involvement in an Instagram post, thanking the organisation for sponsoring the music portion of the event.

Pair told to pay back the money

Today, Sunday World can reveal that the Samro board finally discussed the matter on October 1.

An insider told Sunday World that Lebethe and Thomas allegedly admitted that the sponsorship had not been authorised.

“They couldn’t justify this expenditure except to say they were supporting another woman. The board members did not accept that explanation. A suggestion was then made that they pay R15 000 from their own pockets,” said the source.

Sithathu confirmed to Sunday World that he has opened a criminal case against the two executives.

“I can confirm that I opened a case of theft, fraud, and corruption with the police. The CEO and CFO admitted to the board that they sponsored Dr Vilakazi’s book launch and have agreed to pay back the money from their own pockets.

“Unfortunately, paying back the money is not enough. They secretly took Samro funds and disbursed them for a private event, which constitutes theft.

“This also raised a conflict of interest because Dr Vilakazi was still a Samro board member at the time,” said Sithathu, adding that the chief operations officer, Mpho Mofikoe, uncovered the irregular transaction and flagged it with management.

Sithathu wants duo suspended

He went on: “Samro suspended her rather than confronting the theft. They obviously wanted to hide this information and carry on as if nothing had changed. We are now wondering what else they might be concealing.”

He further called for the suspension of both Lebethe and Thomas pending the outcome of investigations.

“We can’t trust them. We cannot be led by people who take Samro money for private events. This incident could be the tip of the iceberg.

“We’ve long complained about the mishandling of member royalties, and now it’s clear there’s more to uncover.”

Gauteng police spokesperson Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi confirmed the case.

“A case of theft has been opened for further investigation. The complainant alleges that money was stolen from the company. No one has been arrested at this stage,” she said.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content