Theft of transformers cost taxpayers a staggering R19m a year

A total of 232 transformers were stolen in the 2022–2023 financial year, costing the taxpayers a whopping R19-million.

While the highest number of thefts of transformers was recorded in Mpumalanga (85), Gauteng (75), Limpopo (43) and the North West (13), theft in Limpopo was R8.1-million, with authorities only able to recover a meagre R65 000.

In Mpumalanga, only R160 000 of the R3.5-million was recovered.

This was revealed by Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan in a reply to a written parliamentary question from the DA’s Jacques Smalle about the total number of cases of the sabotage of electrical infrastructure in the past six years and its direct cost to the taxpayers.

Free State leads the pack

In Free State, six transformers were stolen, costing about R4.2-million, and R4-million was recovered.

The Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal recorded three thefts of transformers each.

While Western Cape managed to recover R29 000 of the R85 000 loss, KwaZulu-Natal recovered R237 000 of the almost R200 000 loss in theft of transformers.

In his reply, Gordhan indicated that there was no data available regarding the total cost of electrical infrastructure theft for the financial years from 2018 to 2024.

However, it was confirmed that the total number of cases of theft of electrical infrastructure totals 44 043.

The theft of transformers cost R18.9-million in the 2022–2023 financial year, with authorities only able to recover R4.5-million.

Eskom is working with police

“The total number of failed transformers in Eskom across the nine provinces due to theft is 1 347 as of February 9 2024,” Gordhan said in his reply.

“Failed transformers are replaced daily, while failures as a result of theft and vandalism also take place frequently.

He explained that the main causes of transformer failures include overloading, which occurs when customers have tampered with or bypassed their meters; illegal connections, which have bypassed the fuses and breakers that are meant to protect the transformer from overloading; as well as theft and vandalism.

Though there is a slight decline in the number, in the Eastern Cape, the cases peaked to an all-time high in 2022-2023, at 1 418 from 1 171 in the 2018-2019 financial year.

The cases have shown a decline to 986 during 2023–2024.

Gordhan said Eskom continues to work with police, the State Security Agency, and the National Prosecuting Authority to prevent crime, gather intelligence, investigate, arrest, and prosecute those involved in the theft of electrical infrastructure.

