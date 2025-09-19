Thembekile Letlape family livid as murderer handed ‘slap on wrist’ sentence

The family of celebrity chef Thembekile Letlape, fondly known as the “Pastry Princess”, has cried foul after the Johannesburg High Court on Friday handed her boyfriend, Sibusiso Zitha a 15-year jail sentence for her brutal murder.

The ruling, delivered by high court Judge Denise Fisher after months of painful delays, closed one of the country’s most harrowing gender-based violence cases.

Letlape (38) was discovered in her Fourways home on May 30 2024, stabbed repeatedly in the face and chest during a violent argument. She died in the kitchen she loved, preparing food.

Dubbed the Pastry Princess for her inventive desserts and magnetic culinary flair, Letlape’s rising star was extinguished in seconds.

“Our loss is irreversible,” her father, ActionSA MP Dr Kgosi Letlape, told the court, urging a sentence that reflected her value.

Zitha (41) admitted to the killing in July, pleading guilty and describing himself as a “bad partner” who introduced Letlape to destructive habits.

In his testimony this week, he begged for forgiveness and spoke of suicidal thoughts after the crime. His words, however, could not erase the horror of his actions, especially with his then 10-year-old daughter present in the house that night.

The state pressed for life imprisonment, calling the attack dreadful and calculated, while the defence pleaded for leniency.

Judge Fisher ultimately imposed a 15-year sentence. In delivering judgement, she said:

“I am satisfied that the sentence of 15 years’ imprisonment is appropriate. With regard to the aspect of possession of a firearm, the state has addressed me. The defence has not indicated what the position is with regard to a firearm or ammunition. The second order is that the accused is declared unfit to possess a firearm in terms of section 103 of Act 60 of 2000. You will explain to your client that from that order, his premises will be searched for the presence of firearms and cartridges.”

The ruling matched the term Zitha himself had earlier said he would accept as “fitting” for his crime.

The Letlape family broke down in court, describing the outcome as a bitter disappointment.

“We are shocked and deeply disappointed. This sentence feels like a reward, not a punishment, a slap on the wrist,” said Thembekile’s father, Dr Kgosi Letlape.

“Although he pleaded guilty, the outcome shows no real regard for our daughter’s life or her humanity. Today we did not get justice. Our pain has been ignored, and that message is devastating. A child has lost a mother, and the court’s decision makes it feel as if her life was worthless to them,” said Letlape, who is the ActionSA member of parliament.

They were joined by ActionSA leaders including Deputy President Dr Mbahare Kekana and MP Mika Ngobeni, who said the ruling “must send a clear message that violence against women has no place in our society.”

Nthabiseng Dubazana, his attorney said: “My client understands that no sentence will ever compensate for the loss of life… With that being said, he requested that the court consider his willingness to accept responsibility in her sentence and grant leniency, and the judge heard his plea, and the sentence is welcomed.”