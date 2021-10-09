REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Thembi Seete to join Idols SA as a guest judge tomorrow

By Anelisa Sibanda
Thembi Seete

Johannesburg- Idols SA has introduced a panel of guest judges to replace the seat left vacant by media personality Somizi.

This follows the abuse allegations levelled against Somizi by his partner, Mohale.

The singing competition which airs on Mzansi Magic will feature the veteran singer Thembi Seete as a guest judge on tomorrow’s edition of the show.

Seete has experience when to comes to vocals and singing as she was part of the Boom Shaka Kwaito group.

Some fans are looking forward to having her in the show whilst some want Somizi back.

