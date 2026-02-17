Thembisa learner dies after being struck by goalpost during break

A 10-year-old Grade 5 learner from Reagile Primary School in the Winnie Mandela area of Thembisa tragically died after a goalpost allegedly fell on him during break time on Monday.

According to preliminary reports from the Gauteng education department, the incident occurred during the second break.

It is alleged that a group of learners, including the deceased, were playing around the soccer posts when one of the goal structures reportedly collapsed, striking the boy and causing severe injuries.

Emergency medical services were immediately contacted, and paramedics arrived at the school within 20 minutes.

Despite efforts to resuscitate the learner, he succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead at the scene.

Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane expressed deep sorrow about the incident, describing it as a devastating loss for the school community.

“The department is deeply saddened by this tragic incident. We wish to convey our heartfelt condolences to the learner’s family, fellow learners, educators, and the entire school community,” Chiloane said.

Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The department has also confirmed that it will conduct an inquiry, and it has dispatched its psychosocial support unit to the school to provide counselling and support to learners, educators, and the bereaved family.

Scholar transport accident claims 13 lives

In a separate incident, a scholar transport accident occurred on the road between Pretoria West and Hartbeespoort in Tshwane, injuring 15 learners.

The accident involved a private minibus transporting learners from several schools in and around Pretoria, including Danville Secondary School, Lotus Gardens Secondary School, Brindhaven Primary School, SK Moseneke Primary School, Hoërskool Pretoria West, and Bagale Primary School.

At the time of the crash, about 15 learners were on board. They were transported to local hospitals for treatment.

The education department in the province confirmed that no fatalities were recorded, stating that it is closely monitoring the condition of the injured learners.

“The department is deeply concerned by this incident, which placed the lives of learners at risk. We are working with relevant authorities and stakeholders to establish the full details surrounding the accident,” Chiloane said.

This incident follows a tragic accident that happened in January, where a private scholar transport vehicle ferrying 18 learners collided with a truck in Vanderbijlpark. Thirteen children died in the crash.

A 22-year-old driver has since been arrested in connection with the murder. He is facing 13 charges of murder.

