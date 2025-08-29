Thembisa serial rapist Musa Maicana handed three life terms

The Johannesburg High Court has sentenced Thembisa serial rapist Musa Maicana (27) to three life terms and over 300 years in jail for a spate of rapes he committed in and around the township from April 2014 to June 2019.

The decision was revealed on Friday by the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) regional spokesperson, Phindi Mjonondwane.

She said Maicana was charged with 43 counts, ranging from rape, kidnapping, pointing a firearm, robbery with aggravating circumstances, and possession of a dangerous weapon.

Mjonondwane said the South African Police Service had registered more than 12 dockets with the same modus operandi where women were attacked on their way home in the streets of Norkem Park and Thembisa in the east of Johannesburg.

“The women could not identify the perpetrator, as he accosted them from behind and pointed a firearm or knife to force them into secluded areas, where he would rob them of their belongings and then rape them.

“The accused was arrested for a Thembisa rape case in June 2019 when investigating officer, Sergeant Lesford Mangwale, managed to link him to 12 more cases through DNA,” said Mjonondwane.

Court asked to show no mercy

She said the senior state advocate, Adele De Klerk, pleaded with the court to show no mercy to the accused, as he displayed a total disregard for the dignity and physical integrity of his victims.

“She further stated that the gravity of the facts of this case is of such a nature that it calls for the accused to be removed from society permanently.

“The NPA, in collaboration with its partners within the criminal justice cluster, continues to make significant strides in tackling violent crimes and continues with its aggressive stance against the scourge of gender-based violence.

“These cases provide some justice and closure to the victims and their families and remove violent criminals from our streets,” said Mjonondwane.

