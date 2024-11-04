‘There was no evidence that Longwe was shot at Kelly’s house’

The lead investigator in the Senzo Meyiwa trial, Brigadier Bongani Gininda, has told the court that Longwe, the son of well-known music producer Sello “Chicco” Twala, did not disclose in his testimony that he had been shot.

Gininda, who balanced his LLB exams with the court schedule, was responding to a claim made by defence attorney Advocate Thulani Mngomezulu that Twala shot himself in the foot.

Wrapping up testimony

Gininda was wrapping up his testimony before the Pretoria High Court.

He had been asked to come back and testify a second time after the defence said he wanted to clarify a few points.

Gininda said one would have expected some form of blood left there at the scene, however, the only blood that was at the scene was that of Meyiwa.

“There is also no statement in the docket that says he was shot. The only person who was injured, according to the statement, was Zandi [Kelly Khumalo’s sister].

“There is no evidence in the docket which states that Mr Longwe Twala was injured on 26 October 2014. In addition, in as far as we know, a 9mm was used and not a revolver,” he said.

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng asked if Twala made any statements; if he did, did he mention being shot?

No evidence Twala’s shot

Gininda responded that though Twala wrote more than three statements pertaining to Meyiwa’s death, Twala never mentioned being shot.

“No, my Lord, nor did any of the people inside the house say (that Twala was shot) so,” said Gininda.

The court was informed by advocate Sipho Ramosepele that Mngomezulu would not be able to cross-examine Gininda because of his poor health and that he would have to read the extensive material.

“I would like to start on Thursday,” he said.

The other defence attorneys said they were fine with the arrangement.

Mokgoatlheng adjourned the court for Thursday as the defence is expected to start cross-examination.

