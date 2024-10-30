‘There were disagreements over money after Meyiwa was killed’

Brigadier Bongani Gininda has told the Pretoria High Court that the men linked to football star Senzo Meyiwa’s murder did not see eye to eye over money.

Gininda, the lead investigator in the Meyiwa murder trial, took the stand on Tuesday to continue his testimony.

‘Bongani Ntanzi’s statement fingers Kelly Khumalo’

According to Gininda, the confession statement that was given by Bongani Ntanzi, accused number two in the case, explains what transpired in the house. Also what transpired after they left the Khumalo residence after Meyiwa was murdered.

Reading the statement to the court, Gininda stated that Ntanzi said he was briefed that the person that was going to be killed was Senzo Meyiwa. Also that the person who commissioned the job was Kelly Khumalo, who would also pay for the job.

He said he understood the case to be a robbery gone wrong, until the statement by Ntanzi.

“We then agreed that Fisokuhle Ntuli would drive, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya would wait outside. Myself and Mthobisi Carlos Mncube would enter the house. And Mthokozisi Maphisa would be back-up,” Gininda read.

Gininda further said he was not aware of the names and roles.

“Maphisa’s name was mentioned in the diary of the first investigating team. But the follow-ups were negative,” he added.

“Sunday between 19h00 and 20:00, we proceeded to the address,” Gininda continued to read the statement.

Robbery gone wrong

“I went into the house with Carlos. And when we entered the house, Carlos shouted in Zulu, ‘Phansi, imali nama phone’. When he reached for the phones, Senzo tried to stop him, and the gun went off.”

Gininda said he only knew the part about the money and cellphone. This as it was mentioned in the statements of the people who were in the house.

After the shooting, he explained, they returned to the hostel.

When asked if he knew what happened in the house, Gininda said all he knew was that Senzo was shot. But he did not know who shot him.

Disagreements about money

“All I knew was that Kelly’s cellphone was taken. I did not know anything about the money. In the confession statement, Ntanzi details how there was later disagreements about money. And that resulted in a meeting held by Sibiya’s family and led by his father.

“It then emerged in the meeting that Sibiya had allegedly disclosed information about the killing of Senzo. But it was decided in the meeting that all of it should be kept a secret.”

Gininda is the last witness for the state to take the stand.

It has been 10 years since Meyiwa was killed. And five men are on trial for the 2014 murder of the Bafana Bafana star. They have all pleaded not guilty.

