Thespian speaks out against fong kong colleges

Legendary actor Sello Maake kaNcube has broken his silence over the scandal that the honorary doctorate Trinity International Bible University College conferred on him was phoney.

The university awarded the bogus qualification to Maake kaNcube and a number of

other prominent figures in April this year, in what has been seen as a marketing gimmick by the general public.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content