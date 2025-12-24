Third suspect in prosecutor Tracy Brown murder caught trying to escape

The third suspect in the Eastern Cape prosecutor’s assassination is expected to make his first appearance at the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court.

This after the Hawks in Bloemfontein announced his arrest recently in connection with the assassination of prosecutor Tracy Brown. Brown was shot and killed outside her home in Gqeberha in August this year, sending shockwaves through the legal fraternity and the broader community.

Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana confirmed the latest arrest. “This breakthrough was achieved when a 33-year-old suspect was arrested on the N1 near Bloemfontein,” Mhlakuvana said.

Attempted to evade justice

According to Mhlakuvana, police acted on verified operational intelligence which indicated that the suspect was attempting to evade arrest.

“The information we received suggested that the suspect was fleeing the Eastern Cape in an effort to evade justice,” he said. During the arrest, police seized three cellular phones.

“These devices were confiscated and will form part of the ongoing investigation,” Mhlakuvana added. He said the suspect was initially processed in Welkom before being transported to Gqeberha.

“The suspect will make his first court appearance in the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday,” Mhlakuvana confirmed. The two co-accused in the matter have been in custody since their arrest in September.

During their bail hearing, the Gqeberha Magistrate’s Court heard explosive evidence. It detailed how the hit on Brown was allegedly ordered by an inmate incarcerated at St Albans Correctional Centre.

Targeted over ongoing case

Further disturbing details also revealed that Brown had been shot more than 10 times. Bullets struck her face, neck and abdomen.

According to information contained in an affidavit by Hawks investigator Warrant Officer Shane Bosch, Brown was allegedly “taken care of” because she was causing problems for a friend of one of the accused, who was facing a lengthy prison sentence.

The investigation continues. And authorities prepare to link the newly arrested suspect to the broader conspiracy behind the murder.

READ MORE: Eastern Cape prosecutor’s assassination suspect nabbed in roadblock

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content