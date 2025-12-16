Thirty-eight online retail scammers flagged after consumers swindled cash

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has raised the alarm over 38 more online suppliers who took money from unsuspecting buyers but failed to deliver goods or services or sent defective products.
The NCC discovered these dubious operators in Gauteng, North West, Western Cape, and KwaZulu-Natal.
Usually, these dishonest operators vanish, leaving their victims frustrated and financially disadvantaged.
Websites have been shut down, offices abandoned, and phone numbers disconnected, making it nearly impossible for consumers to claim refunds.
Fertile ground for fraudsters
Investigations by the NCC suggest that some of these suppliers were impersonating legitimate businesses, deliberately setting out to scam consumers.
Others simply didn’t provide contact details, making returns of faulty or wrong orders impossible.
“The NCC views this conduct as a deliberate ploy by unscrupulous suppliers to rob consumers of their hard-earned money and evade accountability,” the commission warned.
The rise of online retail has provided a fertile ground for fraudsters.
The South African Fraud Prevention Services at www.yima.org.za urges consumers to exercise caution and verify online suppliers.
The Yima platform also allows reports of suspicious online activity.
So far, the NCC has flagged 95 untraceable suppliers, and the number keeps growing. Consumers are urged to “think twice before clicking ‘Buy Now.’ If it looks too good to be true, it probably is.”
List of entities identified as suppliers.
Name of supplier/industry/services offered/province
- Ascension Online, financial services, Gauteng
- Peachzone Ltd, auto parts, Gauteng
- Homeclift Craft, household, Gauteng
- The Gadget Shop, gadgets, Gauteng
- Balcombs Furniture, household, Gauteng
- Akhiwe Magadlela of Precision International RGNO, tourism sector, Gauteng
- Sandton Auto, car dealership, Gauteng
- AMI Travel and Tours, tourism sector, Gauteng
- Talent Africa Development and Training (Pty) Ltd, education sector, Gauteng
- Afrokulcha, travel, Gauteng
- Sneaker Twenty4, clothing, Gauteng
- Tyres.co.za, tyres, Gauteng
- Gauteng Furniture Removals & Storage Transportation and Storage, Gauteng
- Shirtsalone, clothing, Gauteng
- AMI Group of Companies, tourism sector, Gauteng
- NISA Willock Interior, interior design, Gauteng
- Reliable Store Business, directory listing, Gauteng
- Egadgets SA (PTY) Ltd, electronic gadgets, Gauteng
- Prestige Motors, car dealership, Gauteng
- OUKITEL (Pretoria Menlyn) Online Store, devices Gauteng
- Hengro Coating SA (PTY) Ltd, painting and coating services, Gauteng
- The Tracing Group Business, directory listing, KwaZulu-Natal
- Mac Industrial Services, business directory listing, KwaZulu-Natal
- BHC Budget Wigs Brands Hair Couture, hair beauty service, KwaZulu-Natal
- Onair Business, directory listing, KwaZulu-Natal
- Omnipact SA Investment 170 (PTY) Ltd, financial service, KwaZulu-Natal
- Capital Car Hire, travel, KwaZulu-Natal
- Sabibix, business directory listing, Limpopo
- Classic Shirts, clothing sector, North West
- MSME Group Ltd, business directory listing, Western Cape 31. Alcon Industrial Supplies, business directory listing, Western Cape 32. Goortus Africa (PTY) Ltd, business directory listing, Western Cape
- VisaHQ, travel, Western Cape
34BA Transferals, travel, Western Cape
- Moco West / MW Paper, business directory listing, Western Cape
- South African Relocations, travel, Western Cape
- Trudi Interiors, interior design, Western Cape 38. Watchily Jewellery and Accessories Online Store