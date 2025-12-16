Thirty-eight online retail scammers flagged after consumers swindled cash

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has raised the alarm over 38 more online suppliers who took money from unsuspecting buyers but failed to deliver goods or services or sent defective products.

The NCC discovered these dubious operators in Gauteng, North West, Western Cape, and KwaZulu-Natal.

Usually, these dishonest operators vanish, leaving their victims frustrated and financially disadvantaged.

Websites have been shut down, offices abandoned, and phone numbers disconnected, making it nearly impossible for consumers to claim refunds.

Fertile ground for fraudsters

Investigations by the NCC suggest that some of these suppliers were impersonating legitimate businesses, deliberately setting out to scam consumers.

Others simply didn’t provide contact details, making returns of faulty or wrong orders impossible.

“The NCC views this conduct as a deliberate ploy by unscrupulous suppliers to rob consumers of their hard-earned money and evade accountability,” the commission warned.

The rise of online retail has provided a fertile ground for fraudsters.

The South African Fraud Prevention Services at www.yima.org.za urges consumers to exercise caution and verify online suppliers.

The Yima platform also allows reports of suspicious online activity.

So far, the NCC has flagged 95 untraceable suppliers, and the number keeps growing. Consumers are urged to “think twice before clicking ‘Buy Now.’ If it looks too good to be true, it probably is.”

List of entities identified as suppliers.

Name of supplier/industry/services offered/province

Ascension Online, financial services, Gauteng Peachzone Ltd, auto parts, Gauteng Homeclift Craft, household, Gauteng The Gadget Shop, gadgets, Gauteng Balcombs Furniture, household, Gauteng Akhiwe Magadlela of Precision International RGNO, tourism sector, Gauteng Sandton Auto, car dealership, Gauteng AMI Travel and Tours, tourism sector, Gauteng Talent Africa Development and Training (Pty) Ltd, education sector, Gauteng Afrokulcha, travel, Gauteng Sneaker Twenty4, clothing, Gauteng Tyres.co.za, tyres, Gauteng Gauteng Furniture Removals & Storage Transportation and Storage, Gauteng Shirtsalone, clothing, Gauteng AMI Group of Companies, tourism sector, Gauteng NISA Willock Interior, interior design, Gauteng Reliable Store Business, directory listing, Gauteng Egadgets SA (PTY) Ltd, electronic gadgets, Gauteng Prestige Motors, car dealership, Gauteng OUKITEL (Pretoria Menlyn) Online Store, devices Gauteng Hengro Coating SA (PTY) Ltd, painting and coating services, Gauteng The Tracing Group Business, directory listing, KwaZulu-Natal Mac Industrial Services, business directory listing, KwaZulu-Natal BHC Budget Wigs Brands Hair Couture, hair beauty service, KwaZulu-Natal Onair Business, directory listing, KwaZulu-Natal Omnipact SA Investment 170 (PTY) Ltd, financial service, KwaZulu-Natal Capital Car Hire, travel, KwaZulu-Natal Sabibix, business directory listing, Limpopo Classic Shirts, clothing sector, North West MSME Group Ltd, business directory listing, Western Cape 31. Alcon Industrial Supplies, business directory listing, Western Cape 32. Goortus Africa (PTY) Ltd, business directory listing, Western Cape VisaHQ, travel, Western Cape

34BA Transferals, travel, Western Cape Moco West / MW Paper, business directory listing, Western Cape South African Relocations, travel, Western Cape Trudi Interiors, interior design, Western Cape 38. Watchily Jewellery and Accessories Online Store

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content