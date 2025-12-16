News

Thirty-eight online retail scammers flagged after consumers swindled cash

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Retail scammers flagged
NCC flags 38 online scammers after consumers lose hard-earned cash.

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has raised the alarm over 38 more online suppliers who took money from unsuspecting buyers but failed to deliver goods or services or sent defective products.

The NCC discovered these dubious operators in Gauteng, North West, Western Cape, and KwaZulu-Natal.

Usually, these dishonest operators vanish, leaving their victims frustrated and financially disadvantaged.

Websites have been shut down, offices abandoned, and phone numbers disconnected, making it nearly impossible for consumers to claim refunds.

Fertile ground for fraudsters

Investigations by the NCC suggest that some of these suppliers were impersonating legitimate businesses, deliberately setting out to scam consumers.

Others simply didn’t provide contact details, making returns of faulty or wrong orders impossible.

“The NCC views this conduct as a deliberate ploy by unscrupulous suppliers to rob consumers of their hard-earned money and evade accountability,” the commission warned.

The rise of online retail has provided a fertile ground for fraudsters.

The South African Fraud Prevention Services at www.yima.org.za urges consumers to exercise caution and verify online suppliers.

The Yima platform also allows reports of suspicious online activity.

So far, the NCC has flagged 95 untraceable suppliers, and the number keeps growing. Consumers are urged to “think twice before clicking ‘Buy Now.’ If it looks too good to be true, it probably is.”

List of entities identified as suppliers.

Name of supplier/industry/services offered/province

  1. Ascension Online, financial services, Gauteng
  2. Peachzone Ltd, auto parts, Gauteng
  3. Homeclift Craft, household, Gauteng
  4. The Gadget Shop, gadgets, Gauteng
  5. Balcombs Furniture, household, Gauteng
  6. Akhiwe Magadlela of Precision International RGNO, tourism sector, Gauteng
  7. Sandton Auto, car dealership, Gauteng
  8. AMI Travel and Tours, tourism sector, Gauteng
  9. Talent Africa Development and Training (Pty) Ltd, education sector, Gauteng
  10. Afrokulcha, travel, Gauteng
  11. Sneaker Twenty4, clothing, Gauteng
  12. Tyres.co.za, tyres, Gauteng
  13. Gauteng Furniture Removals & Storage Transportation and Storage, Gauteng
  14. Shirtsalone, clothing, Gauteng
  15. AMI Group of Companies, tourism sector, Gauteng
  16. NISA Willock Interior, interior design, Gauteng
  17. Reliable Store Business, directory listing, Gauteng
  18. Egadgets SA (PTY) Ltd, electronic gadgets, Gauteng
  19. Prestige Motors, car dealership, Gauteng
  20. OUKITEL (Pretoria Menlyn) Online Store, devices Gauteng
  21. Hengro Coating SA (PTY) Ltd, painting and coating services, Gauteng
  22. The Tracing Group Business, directory listing, KwaZulu-Natal
  23. Mac Industrial Services, business directory listing, KwaZulu-Natal
  24. BHC Budget Wigs Brands Hair Couture, hair beauty service, KwaZulu-Natal
  25. Onair Business, directory listing, KwaZulu-Natal
  26. Omnipact SA Investment 170 (PTY) Ltd, financial service, KwaZulu-Natal
  27. Capital Car Hire, travel, KwaZulu-Natal
  28. Sabibix, business directory listing, Limpopo
  29. Classic Shirts, clothing sector, North West
  30. MSME Group Ltd, business directory listing, Western Cape                                        31. Alcon Industrial Supplies, business directory listing, Western Cape                                32. Goortus Africa (PTY) Ltd, business directory listing, Western Cape
  31. VisaHQ, travel, Western Cape
    34BA Transferals, travel, Western Cape
  32. Moco West / MW Paper, business directory listing, Western Cape
  33. South African Relocations, travel, Western Cape
  34. Trudi Interiors, interior design, Western Cape                                                              38. Watchily Jewellery and Accessories Online Store

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

Categories

The company

Tel: +27 11 268 6300

Sunday World

Zucorizon (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.

 
×