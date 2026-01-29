Thohoyandou cops hunt for man who kidnapped, raped mentally challenged woman

An unknown man kidnapped and later raped a 31-year-old mentally challenged woman in the Shayandima area, Vhembe, Limpopo.

According to the police, the harrowing incident unfolded after the victim’s 56-year-old mother briefly left their home to buy food at a supermarket.

Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, the police spokesperson, reported that upon the mother’s return, her daughter had disappeared.

“She immediately searched the area and later reported the matter at the police station, where a missing person file was opened,” said Ledwaba.

The case took a turn when a relative alerted the distraught mother that her daughter had been found and was receiving treatment at Tshilidzini Hospital.

“She rushed to the hospital, where she found her daughter alive but traumatised,” Ledwaba said.

Ledwaba said the victim told her mother that she had left home to avoid taking her medication and had gone to Thavhani Mall.

Victim cannot identify the house

There, she met an unknown man who allegedly lured her to an unidentified house in Shayandima.

“Upon arrival at the house, the suspect allegedly forced the victim to have sexual intercourse.

“She was held against her will from Saturday night at about 10pm until Monday, when she was eventually released,” said Ledwaba.

Due to her mental condition, the victim was unable to identify the house where she was held against her will and raped, complicating the investigation.

“This was a cruel and calculated act against a vulnerable person. We are treating this matter with the seriousness it deserves,” said Ledwaba.

Police are appealing to the public for assistance as the search for the suspect intensifies.

“A manhunt is ongoing. Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is urged to contact the investigating officer, Sergeant Lufuno Matsembe, on 082 061 6600, Crime Stop on 08600 10111, the nearest police station, or report via the MySAPS App.”

READ MORE: SA COPS’ RAPE SHOCK

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content