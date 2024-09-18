Thohoyandou remains Limpopo’s crime capital

The Thohoyandou area in the former Venda homeland is the most dangerous place in Limpopo, maintaining its notorious status as the provincial crime capital.

This is according to the latest provincial crime statistics of the first quarter of the 2024/25 financial year. These were released by provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, in Polokwane on Tuesday.

Thohoyandou police station is among the top 30 stations in the country to record violent crime. It is perched at fifth spot, according to national statistics.

Sexual offences

The most prevalent crimes in the area relate to sexual offences.

During the media briefing, Hadebe said the escalating crime wave in the Thohoyandou area is of grave concern.

Thohoyandou is followed by Seshego near Polokwane and Mankweng, where the University of Limpopo is located. These are where criminals run amok with impunity.

In recent years, Thohoyandou has been plagued by a wave of contact crimes. These include sexual assaults, murder, attempted murder, burglaries and armed robberies. Also car jacking and gender-based violence (GBV).

Mob justice

The area has experienced a series of mob justice incidents recently. Angry residents are taking the law into their hands. And they often cite loss of confidence in the police and the justice system.

Hadebe said the scourge of GBV works against the dream of building a safe and a socially cohesive province.

She said: “As the law enforcement authorities, we will continue to work together with civil society organisations. This to foster a collaborative effort in dealing with the GBV pandemic.

Pro-active policing making progress

“We acknowledge the pivotal role of law enforcement in tackling these matters. And we must also recognise that pro-active policing has brought us closer to significant progress. This in crime detection.

“Our initiatives have yielded a notable 9.8% increase in crimes detected as a result of police interventions. With significant rises in illegal possession of firearms and ammunition. Also drug-related offences, and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.”

MEC for Transport and Community Safety, Violet Mathye, lamented the crime statistics. She said they come at a time when the province is still reeling from shock. She was referring to the brutal murders of Maria Makgato and Kudzai Ndlovu. The two women were brutally murdered and fed to pigs on a farm outside Polokwane.

Focus on farm killings and cross-border crime

She said: “We are also taken aback with the recent spike of criminal activities in the areas around Masisi. Along the Zimbabwean borderline. This is where criminals brazenly ambush residents in their homes and forcefully take their belongings.

“These incidents did not feature in this report, but they are well worth mentioning. Because they are still fresh in our minds.

“Together with the provincial commissioner, we have crafted a series of intervention mechanisms. This in order to deal with incidents of cross-border crime in Masisi. And we have made serious inroads on that front. We will continue with our endeavours to fight crime to ensure that the people of this province are safe.”

