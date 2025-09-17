Thousands of remand detainees can’t afford bail of less than R1k

A total of 2, 217 remand detainees are currently sitting in prison because they cannot afford bail of less than R1, 000.

This was revealed by Thembelihle Nhlanzi-Ngema, the director of Legal Services at the Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services (JICS).

Nhlanzi-Ngema revealed this on Tuesday during parliament’s Correctional Services Portfolio Committee meeting. The JICS was presenting its first quarter report for the 2025-2026 financial year at the meeting.

Oversight on all SA jails

This report covers the period of April to June 2025. The JICS is a state entity whose mandate is to uphold and protect the rights of all incarcerated inmates. It is responsible for the independent oversight of the Department of Correctional Services.

JICS Inspecting Judge Justice Edwin Cameron was also present during the parliament meeting.

During the meeting, Nhlanzi-Ngema said 3845 remand detainees who have been awaiting trial for more than two years are currently still in prison.

She said the Western Cape recorded the highest number of such remand detainees. Their number is sitting at 894 remand detainees.

She said this was followed by Gauteng with 357 remand detainees who cannot afford less than R1, 000 bail.

Nhlanzi-Ngema said the possible roll-out of the bail fund project may ease the crisis. It may ease the number of remand detainees that cannot afford bail of less than R1, 000.

She also said there are a total of 26, 319 foreign nationals detained inside South Africa’s correctional facilities.

Gauteng has most foreign national inmates

Nhlanzi-Ngema said out of the 26, 319 foreign nationals, 13, 192 are sentenced and 11, 830 are remand detainees.

She said most of the foreign national inmates are detained for immigration-related offences and/or minor offences.

Nhlanzi-Ngema said Gauteng recorded the highest number of foreign nationals detained in the country. Their number is sitting at 13, 863 in the province. This is followed by Limpopo and Mpumalanga, each sitting at 6, 172.

She said there is a total of 1, 138 foreign nationals who are serving a life sentence in the country’s prisons.

Most of the foreign nationals serving life sentences in South Africa are from neighbouring countries. These include Zimbabwe (395), Mozambique (317), Lesotho (208), and Eswatini (52).

She said the foreign nationals inside correctional centres are facing substantial challenges. These relate to language barriers, limited legal support, and lack of understanding or experience with local legal processes.

