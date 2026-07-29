Thousands protest in eastern Congo over any presidential third term

Thousands of people rallied in the eastern Congolese cities of Goma and Bukavu on Tuesday to protest against proposed constitutional changes that could pave the way for President Felix Tshisekedi to run for a third term.

Goma and Bukavu have been under the control of AFC/M23 rebels since the group’s rapid advance across North and South Kivu provinces last year.

Congo’s parliament in June approved a bill that would allow constitutional changes to be submitted to a referendum, a move that critics say could pave the way for Tshisekedi to seek a third term.

Parliamentary Bill and Prior Demonstrations

Proposed constitutional reforms triggered opposition-led protests in the capital Kinshasa on June 12 that were dispersed by security forces.

Demonstrators carried banners reading “No to constitutional change” and “No to a referendum and a third term”, according to two Reuters witnesses.

Protesters also called for the UN to lift sanctions imposed this month on AFC/M23 leader Corneille Nangaa and the group.

Government Accusations and Protest Conditions

Congolese government spokesperson Patrick Muyaya accused the rebels of forcing residents to join the demonstrations in a post on X. An AFC/M23 spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The demonstrations took place under police supervision, the witnesses said, despite a ban on gatherings introduced to curb the spread of Ebola.

Rebel leaders declared territories under their control Ebola-free last month.

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