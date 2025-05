The University of Limpopo (UL) has slapped Tebogo Letsie, the chairperson of parliament’s portfolio committee on higher education, with a letter of demand for his alleged defamatory statements about the institution.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content