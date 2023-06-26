Three arrested for violent protests in Deipkloof

Police in Gauteng have arrested three suspects following a violent protest in Diepkloof, Soweto on Monday morning.

This after protesters blocked the N1 freeway, stopped a truck and looted it in the early hours of the morning.

Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said their members and Johannesburg Metro Police Department Public Order Policing responded to a protest in the Diepkloof area, where the protesters blockaded the N1 freeway and Chris Hani Road, in the early hours of the morning.

Masondo said the protesters started throwing stones at the police, and police had to use rubber bullets to disperse them.

“The protesters stopped and looted a truck that was loaded with liquor. They also damaged cars, [including] three cars from media houses and two police vehicles. The arrested suspects will be charged with public violence.

“The situation is calm at the moment, and traffic is flowing. Police are still in the area, monitoring the situation,” said Masondo.

Last week, Diepsloot residents embarked on a protest for two days demanding that president Cyril Ramaphosa visit them to give them a way forward with the current rate of crime and killings that are happening in the area.

On Thursday, they went to the Union Buildings to submit their demands and they were told that president Ramaphosa will come after a visit by the minister of Police Bheki Cele and Home Affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi.

