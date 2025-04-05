Three bodies discovered in Gauteng rivers amid heavy rains

Three bodies were recovered by the divers from Gauteng Water Policing and Diving Services of the South African Police Service in different areas in Gauteng.

This after the police went searching for a girl from Tsakane who was reported as missing recently.

On Friday, police said the 16-year-old girl allegedly fell into the flooding stream that runs between Tsakane and Duduza. She had been trying to cross the river on a pipe. The victim was not located during the initial search.

Body of girl, 16, retrieved after search

However, after some time, her body was was discovered, said the police. It waas discovered about 2km from where she fell in, close to Extension 22. Her body was handed over to Tsakane SAPS.

Meanwhile, in the early hours of Monday morning, Sedibeng police responded to a vehicle that had lost control. The incident happened in the Sebokeng area, and the car landed in the Rietspruit River.

“Upon arrival, they found a white Toyota Hilux in the river with just the roof sticking out. And the driver sat stranded on top.

Man rescued after car fell into river

“An inflatable raft was used to rescue the relieved victim and bring him to safety. On Monday morning, however, Johannesburg members responded to a body floating in Westdene Dam, Sophiatown. The body of a male in his 20s dressed in blue shorts and a black T-shirt was recovered. It was handed to Sophiatown police,” said Warrant Officer Grant Giblin.

And on Tuesday, Ekurhuleni divers continued the search for a victim who was washed away in the Natalspruit River in Edenpark.

Body of man found in Rietspruit river

“Approximately 6km from the alleged point of entry, a badly decomposed body of the victim in the Rietspruit River close to Napoleon Road was discovered.”

Giblin further said on Thursday afternoon an older man was rescued from the flooding Rietspruit River in Sebokeng.

“The traumatised man was handed over to ambulance personnel for assessment. And inquest dockets for these cases are currently under investigation. Individuals with information regarding these incidents are encouraged to contact the relevant SAPS station.”

City urges caution amid continuing rains

The City of Johannesburg’s emergency medical services team has issued a warning amid the continuing rainfall.

“It is raining heavily in most parts of Johannesburg. And we would like to caution motorists not to drive through flooded roads. Those who have built their homes near riverbanks are urged to be cautious during this time,” said Xolisa Khumalo.

Visit SW’s YouTube Channel for our video content.