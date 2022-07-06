Three cases of foot-and-mouth disease confirmed in Free State

Foot-and-mouth disease outbreak has hit two farming towns in Free State.

On Wednesday the province’s MEC for agriculture and rural development, Thembeni Nxangisa, informed farmers, stakeholders and farming communities that there has been three confirmed cases of foot-and-mouth disease in Free State.

One case was identified at Marquad and two others were confirmed in Viljoenskroon.

“All farms have been placed under quarantine after chief state veterinarians were notified about possible signs of foot-and-mouth disease. On these farms, the animals showed typical signs of foot-and-mouth disease, samples were collected in order for the diagnosis to be confirmed,” said Nxangisa.

“In Viljoenskroon, two farms investigations were conducted, however, a confirmation was received on one farm, while the other results are still pending on the second farm. Our department is continuing to determine the source of the outbreak at the farm where the positive case was confirmed through investigations.”

He added that at a farm in Viljoenskroon where the tests are still pending, the farm owner had allegedly moved animals from the farm that he owns in the North West to Free State.

“Veterinary personnel are also on the ground trying to curb the further spread. I would like to urge farmers and the farming community at large to refrain from moving animals and buying animals from auctions.

“Farmers should, however, remain vigilant and report any signs and symptoms that may be suspicious to state veterinarians.”

