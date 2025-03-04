Three charged with defrauding Limpopo construction firm of R12m

Three suspects, including a woman, have been arrested by the Limpopo Provincial Commercial Crime Unit for allegedly defrauding one of the largest construction companies in South Africa of more than R12-million.

The accused are aged between 37 and 48 years.

According to police, the suspects were arrested separately on Saturday, March 1, and Monday, March 3, 2025.

Arrested after extensive investigation

The first suspect, Given Victor Mathebula, 31, was taken into custody in Tzaneen after an extensive investigation. Simnikiwe Ndinisa, 48, the second suspect, was arrested in Seshego. Demala Ndou, 41, willingly turned herself in to authorities.

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the suspects have appeared before the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court on Monday, where they were each granted bail of R50, 000.

“Their case has been postponed to April 9 2025 for further police investigations,” said Ledwaba.

Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, condemned the matter.

“Corruption will not be tolerated. Those who dare challenge the authority of the state will be dealt with accordingly.”

Surge in construction mafia syndicates

Meanwhile, in 2024, the construction industry experienced a surge in crime from mafias who claimed to be forums.

This is according to Gauteng Human Settlements MEC Lebogang Maile. He said these people are in fact criminals.

“These are criminal elements. And that’s why the police have to deal with them and treat them as such,” he said.

KZN, Gauteng battling syndicates

Although construction mafias are more well-known for their activities in KwaZulu-Natal, Maile stated that they have been a significant issue in Gauteng.

“They can be found everywhere. There have even been fatalities. And some of the contractors or service providers we hire have renounced their projects or refused to carry them out due to threats from these crooks,” he said.

Maile said these organisations are well-run and frequently conspire with those “inside” of these building projects. This is because the latter always have knowledge that would otherwise only be provided to a contractor.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content