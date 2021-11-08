Three children die after eating noodles

Eastern Cape – Three children in Motherwell, Eastern Cape, have died after allegedly eating a packet of noodles over the weekend.

Police are investigating the death of children aged 11, seven, and a four-month-old baby.

It is alleged that on Saturday, the three children accompanied their grandparents to visit relatives in New Brighton.

They stayed over and on Sunday (yesterday), the 11-year-old girl went to the shop and bought a packet of noodles of which she prepared for all of them.

Police said that when the children arrived home in Motherwell, the eldest child complained of feeling nauseous.

Her grandmother gave her some water to drink, but the younger child, aged seven, also complained of stomach cramps and nausea.

All three children died while travelling to the local clinic.

A post mortem will be conducted to establish the exact cause of their deaths, local police said.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author



Somaya Stockenstroom