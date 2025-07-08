Three City of Tshwane officials granted bail in R7m transformer theft case

Three City of Tshwane officials were granted bail between R30 000 and R35 000 by the Atteridgeville Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday as they stand accused of stealing a transformer worth R7-million.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said Kleinbooy Mahlangu, 45, from Soshanguve, was granted bail of R35 000, while Thomas Baloi, 41, from Pretoria North and Daniel Kubayi, 50, from Hammanskraal, were each granted bail of R30 000.

Theft of infrastructure

Mahanjana said all three accused are facing a charge of theft of essential infrastructure. This relates to a transformer stolen from the Claudius Substation in Laudium, Pretoria.

Explaining how the crime was committed, Mahanjana said it is alleged that on the afternoon of November 7 2024, the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) and SAPS responded to a tip-off about a theft in progress at the substation.

“Upon arrival, they found cranes, trucks, and a City of Tshwane-branded vehicle on-site. When no proof of work authorisation could be provided, 11 people were arrested. Ten were later released from custody.

“Another City of Tshwane official, Madimetja Jacob Malebane, 38, who was also arrested at the scene, appeared in court on 28 November 2024 and was released on bail. During investigations by the police, it was found that Mahlangu, Baloi, and Kubayi had fled the scene before police arrived. Warrants of arrest were issued. And the three were arrested at their respective workplaces on 01 July 2025,” said Mahanjana.

Mahanjana said in court the state did not oppose the release of Mahlangu, Baloi and Kubayi on bail.

No flight risk

“Prosecutor Grace Komane submitted an affidavit from investigating officer Sergeant Thabo Lukhele. It stated that the accused had cooperated with the police, are permanently employed by the City of Tshwane. And therefore do not pose as a flight risk.

“The affidavit also noted that the investigation is nearly complete. Most witness statements are already collected,” said Mahanjana.

She said the case was postponed to Friday, July 11 2025. This is for the Schedule 6 opposed bail application of a fourth accused, Katlego Molepo, 32. He is facing the same charge.

“Molepo, alleged to be the buyer of the stolen transformer, handed himself over to the Atteridgeville Police Station on 06 July 2025,” said Mahanjana.

Molepo is currently in police custody.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content