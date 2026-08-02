Multiple fatal road crashes claim lives across South Africa

A vehicle crashed at the interchange of the Soweto Highway and the N17 in Orlando, Soweto on Sunday, killing three of the four occupants.

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department said the driver lost control of the vehicle and it rolled down an embankment.

Emergency Medical Services and JMPD officers responded to the crash. Three male occupants sustained fatal injuries and were declared dead at the scene. A fourth passenger was injured and transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The exact cause of the crash has not yet been determined.

A case of culpable homicide has been opened at the Orlando South African Police Service for further investigation.

In a separate incident, one person was killed at 17 others injured in a head-on collision between a taxi and a car on the R617 between Merrivale and Mpophomeni.

Emergency services who responded to the accident, found one person trapped in the car. The occupant had sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead at the scene.

The Jaws of Life were used to free one of the passengers from the taxi. Midlands EMS Rescue technicians, together with Fire and Rescue personnel, extricated the passenger and put them on advanced life support treatment.

Seventeen people sustained injuries ranging from moderate to critical.

They were transported to various hospitals for further care.

In a separate fatal head-on collision over the weekend, this one on the R614 towards Bambshela on Saturday afternoon, three people were killed and four others sustained serious injuries.

KwaZulu-Natal VIP Emergency Medical Services, together with other emergency service providers, were dispatched to the scene. They found three people dead and four critically injured patients requiring extensive Advanced Life Support intervention. Emergency medical teams stabilised the patients before transporting them to nearby medical facilities for further treatment.

Due to the severity of the collision, the roadway was temporarily closed while emergency services conducted rescue operations, treated the injured and cleared the scene.

Three people were killed in a head-on collision at high speed on the P614 near Misty Ridge in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday, August 1.

IPSS Medical Rescue paramedics tended to four patients who had sustained injuries ranging from serious to critical.

They were transported to nearby facilities under the care of IPSS Medical Rescue Advanced Life Support paramedics.

The South African Police Service is investigating the cause of the accidents.

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