Three hospital CEOs appointed to help achieve NHI objective

Three of the major healthcare facilities in Gauteng — Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital, Steve Biko Academic Hospital, and Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital — have appointed new CEOs.

For Chris Hani Baragwanath, this is the medical facility’s second CEO appointment; the first was terminated by former health MEC Qedani Mahlangu, leaving the hospital without a CEO for three years.

The appointment of the three CEOs comes at a pivotal moment when the Gauteng department of health is getting ready to roll out the National Health Insurance (NHI).

Affordable healthcare for everyone

The NHI is a fund that the government will use to purchase healthcare services for South Africans from both public and private healthcare providers.

Its objective is to make healthcare more affordable and accessible for all South Africans.

The appointment of the trio, according to the department, will ensure that all of the province’s healthcare facilities have capable leadership.

The Gauteng MEC for health and wellness, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, commended the recently appointed CEOs and emphasised the significance of their function in advancing the directive to deliver high-quality healthcare services.

She further highlighted the significance of capable leaders in achieving the goals set by the NHI.

Dr Nthabiseng Makgana takes over as CEO of the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital, while Dr Lehlohonolo Majake has been appointed as CEO at Steve Biko Academic Hospital. Dr Fhatuwani Mbara is the new head of the Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital.

Centres of excellence

The MEC said academic hospitals hold a vital place in the public healthcare landscape, serving as centres of excellence in medical education, research, and patient care.

“These positions carry a great responsibility in ensuring the delivery of excellent healthcare services to the people of Gauteng,” said Nkomo-Ralehoko.

“As we prepare ourselves for the implementation of the NHI, it is imperative that we have capable leaders at the helm of our academic hospitals.

“Their expertise and strategic vision will play a vital role in advancing our healthcare system, promoting equity, and improving access to quality healthcare services for all.”

