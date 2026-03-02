Three in court over alleged R1m fraud and theft at health department

Three suspects, including senior principals, are expected to appear before the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court following their arrest in connection with alleged fraud and theft at the Department of Health.

Members of the Hawks’ national serious corruption investigation unit carried out the arrests on Monday morning.

The suspects, aged 67, 46, and 55, were taken into custody after arrest warrants were executed against them.

Colonel Katlego Mogale, a Hawks spokesperson, said the arrests come after a thorough investigation that started in April 2024.

According to authorities, a service provider received more than R1 million in 2023 in violation of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA).

Authorities further allege that a company associated with one of the accused received the funds. The company has also been charged and cited as a fifth juristic person in the matter.

A fourth suspect, a service provider along with her company, has not yet been arrested.

Clampdown on corruption

The case forms part of ongoing efforts by the Hawks to clamp down on corruption within government departments. Further investigations are continuing.

Sunday World reported in March 2025 that eight top officials at the provincial health department in the North West faced fraud and corruption charges.

The group was taken into custody and appeared before the Mmabatho magistrate’s court.

Former heads of department Lydia Kenelilwe Sebego (65), Dr Thabo Andrew Lekalakala (61), and Vuyo Sipho Welsley Mbulawa (56); the former chief director at the health department, Kabelo Elliot; the department’s director, Andrew Motene (50); deputy director Ntebaleng Florence Matlapeng (60); director of Raliform Investment Holdings Joseph Mojoji Leshaba (63); and director of MR Property Roulgh Lotwane Mabe (70) were accused of fraud, corruption, and violation of the PFMA.

Police said that the department started a project in 2007 to construct hospitals in Ledig and Vryburg.

Sebego, the department head at the time, allegedly selected and signed service level agreements with Raliform Investment Holdings and MR Property.

