Three killed as cops rescue abducted American pastor in Gqeberha

A 45-year-old American pastor who had been kidnapped in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape, was rescued by the Hawks on Tuesday from a safe house.

A multidisciplinary law enforcement operation led by the Hawks successfully rescued the American citizen, who was reportedly a local pastor who had been abducted and detained at a safe house in KwaMagxaki, Gqeberha, according to Lieutenant-Colonel Avele Fumba, the spokesperson for the Eastern Cape Hawks.

“The operation followed verified intelligence wherein a coordinated team comprising the serious organised crime investigation team of the Hawks, anti-gang unit, crime intelligence, tactical response team, and other key law enforcement partners moved swiftly to the identified location,” said Fumba.

Officers saw a car on the property as they got closer to the house, he said.

After spotting the police, the suspects in the car allegedly tried to escape and started shooting at the team.

“The officers responded with tactical precision, leading to a high-intensity shootout in which three unidentified suspects were fatally wounded,” said Fumba.

Pastor found inside the car

According to Fumba, the man of cloth was discovered inside the car where the suspects had attacked.

The pastor was abducted during a church service in Motherwell last week.

“Miraculously unharmed, he was immediately assessed by medical personnel and is currently in excellent condition.

“This operation demonstrates the critical importance of interagency collaboration and timely intelligence in tackling serious organised crime.

“The Hawks commend the bravery and professionalism of all officers and support personnel involved in securing the victim’s safe return.

“We extend sincere appreciation to all role players, including our law enforcement members, the public, international partners, and both local and international media, whose support and vigilance were instrumental in this success,” said Fumba.

Fumba went on to say: “We respectfully request privacy for the victim and his family as they navigate this period of recovery while investigations continue.”

Hawks boss praises operational team

According to Fumba, the Eastern Cape Hawks’ provincial head, Major-General Mboiki Obed Ngwenya, praised the members of the operational team for their bravery, self-control, and superior tactical performance in the face of fire.

“He also thanked senior government officials for their visible and personal support during this critical period, reaffirming that such united efforts send a strong message to those who threaten the safety and sovereignty of our nation.”

Meanwhile, two businessmen were abducted and hijacked in Midrand on Monday, but they were rescued within hours by the anti-kidnapping task team of the South African Police Service.

Police have launched a manhunt for the kidnappers.

