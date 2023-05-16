Three life terms for Eastern Cape Facebook serial rapist

Eastern Cape provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nomthetheleli Mene has welcomed the three life terms and 280 years imprisonment imposed on a serial rapist in the Makhanda High Court on Monday.

Mene also applauded the excellent investigation skills of the provincial head office of family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit (serial and electronic crime investigation) for ensuring that the unremorseful and shameless rapist remains behind bars for the rest of his life.

Colonel Priscilla Naidu said Khululekani Justin Ngqeza’s crafty and devious ploy to exploit teenage girls and women through his Facebook page started in 2019 before his arrest in May 2020.

“During his two-year stint, 10 females aged between 15-21 were lured by him when he promised them lucrative modelling careers.

“He either met his victims in B&B’s or in secluded bushy areas where he would make them pay for the photographs and then rape them,” said Naidu.

After raping his last victim in Queenstown in May 2020, the victim immediately alerted the police and intelligence gathered indicated that he was on his way to Mthatha.

“He was arrested at a roadblock at the Kei Bridge on 19 May 2020. Since his arrest, six other victims have come forward and opened cases. Three of his victims are from the Western Cape [Woodstock and Sea Point].”

He remained in custody until the finalisation of his cases.

He was found guilty on all charges, ranging from rape to trafficking in persons in February 2023. All the other sentences will run concurrent to life sentences.

Mene reiterated that the sentences are most certainly a victory for all the victims who have suffered such humiliating degradation at the mercy of a cruel man.

“Lengthy jail sentences such as this bring hope to all victims that justice prevails and that the cycle of violence against women and children can and must be broken,” said Mene.

“Congratulations to the investigating team and to the investigating officer, detective Sergeant Busisiwe Ncula, who ensured that Ngqeza never sees the outside of a prison cell for as long as he lives.”

Mene added that the police will continue to prioritise and fight gender-based violence in all its forms.

“The increasing brutality and violence against women rank as the highest form of betrayal because the majority of it is in the hands of those they trust.”

