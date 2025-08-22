Three men executed in Mercedes-Benz near Mkhuhlu hospital in Mpumalanga

The community of Mkhuhlu in Mpumalanga was left reeling on Friday morning after three men were gunned down in a luxury vehicle in a brazen daylight hit.

The grisly incident unfolded around 11am on Friday August 22 2025, just a few metres from the local hospital. According to police spokesperson Brigadier Donald Mdhluli, authorities were alerted to a shooting and rushed to the scene.

“Upon arrival, police found a charcoal Mercedes-Benz with Gauteng registration numbers riddled with bullet holes. Inside were three male occupants with severe gunshot wounds,” said Mdhluli.

Two dead on scene, one died in hospital

Paramedics certified two of the victims dead at the scene. The third man was rushed to hospital in a critical condition. He later succumbed to his injuries. Police also recovered several cartridges scattered around the car.

At this stage, the motive behind the execution-style killing remains unclear. No arrests have been made, and investigators are piecing together the events that led to the shooting.

A specialised task team has since been set up under the leadership of Acting Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Major General (Dr) Zeph Mkhwanazi.

“The team is working around the clock to ensure that the perpetrators are swiftly brought to justice. We are adamant that our communities will come forth with valuable information regarding this case,” said Mkhwanazi.

Police have urged members of the public to assist in the investigation.

Police ask public for help

“Anyone with information can call the Crime Stop number on 08600 10111 or send details via the MySAPS app. All information will be treated with strict confidentiality, and callers may remain anonymous,” Mdhluli added.

The shocking triple murder has sent shockwaves through Mkhuhlu. And residents expressed fear over the rising levels of gun violence in the area. Community leaders have appealed for calm, while urging police to intensify visible policing in the area.

