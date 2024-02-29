UJ student among three people killed in Braamfontein shooting

A brazen shooting in the middle of the student precinct in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, has left three people dead, including a student. The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon.

Students caught in the crossfire

Two men who were in a car outside one of the student residences on Jorissen Street were shot dead by unknown assailants.

During the shooting, a bus transporting students was caught in the crossfire. This resulted in the shooting of two students, killing one on the spot.

The deceased student has been confirmed to be a second-year student at the University of Johannesburg. The identity of the other student is still unknown.

University confirms deceased student as theirs

The University of Johannesburg (UJ) confirmed that the student who was declared dead on the scene is a second-year accounting student at the university. The other injured student was rushed to the nearest hospital for medical attention, and his institution of learning is yet to be confirmed.

According to the police, on Thursday afternoon, unknown suspects shot two men who were inside a parked BMW.

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said a university bus carrying students was caught in the crossfire, leading to two students being shot.

All three declared dead at the scene

“Both the men in the vehicle and one student were declared dead. While the other student was taken to the nearest hospital for medical treatment,” she said.

“The motive of the shooting is subject to police investigation. A case of murder and attempted murder is opened. No one has been arrested.

The university could not confirm whether the other student is also studying at UJ.

The shooting took place near one of the privately owned student residences that houses students from various institutions, including Wits, UJ, and Varsity College.

University of Johannesburg spokesperson Herman Esterhuizen said the university was doing all it could to establish the details of the injured student. It was also planning to provide support to affected students and staff.

Second injured student unaccounted for

“We have established that one male student is a UJ student,” said Esterhuizen. “We are establishing whether the student in the hospital is also one of ours.”

Esterhuizen said the university is providing counselling to affected UJ students and staff.

Wits University spokesperson Shirona Patel confirmed that none of their students or staff were injured in the tragic incident.

“At this stage, the university is doing all it can to assist emergency services and the South African Police Service on the scene.

“We have established that no Witsies have been involved,” said Patel.

Police seeking help in investigation

“We understand that this incident is traumatic and urge students and staff who may be affected to use the university’s counselling lines,” she said.

Nevhuhulwi called for members of the public to assist in the investigation. He urged anyone with information to contact the authorities. Information that can assist with the investigation or tracing of the suspects can be reported using the Crime Stop Line at 08600 10111. Anonymous tip-offs can be reported on MySapsApp.

