Three suspects to appear in court over killing of Nigerian e-hailing driver

Three suspects are expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Monday in connection with the murder and hijacking of a 22-year-old Nigerian e-hailing driver, Isaac Satlat.

The accused, two men aged 30 and 26, and a 25-year-old woman arrested last week, face charges of murder and car hijacking. Police confirmed they are still searching for a fourth suspect believed to be linked to the crime.

According to the police, the young driver was killed on Wednesday after responding to a service request in Pretoria West.

Preliminary investigations revealed that a woman and a man, who were passengers in the vehicle, requested the ride and later attacked Satlat.

His hijacked vehicle and body were later discovered in Atteridgeville on the same day.

Earlier, police had arrested a female suspect linked to gruesome yet senseless incident.

Police spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo said officers acted swiftly following initial leads.

“The hijacked vehicle and the body of the victim were found in Atteridgeville on the same day. Investigations are continuing, and we are still searching for the fourth suspect,” said Masondo.

The victim, who was reportedly in South Africa for educational purposes, was working as an e-hailing driver at the time of his death.

Dashcam video footage, which was shared on social media and has since gone viral, showed that the unsuspecting driver was attacked by two people: a man who sat in the backseat and a woman who was in the front seat.

The commotion apparently happened while the car was in motion.

After the vehicle stopped and the driver’s body was motionless, a third passenger, a male, climbed into the driver’s side of the car, while the other male passenger dragged the driver’s body to the backseat.

Police have urged anyone with information that could assist in locating the outstanding suspect to come forward.

Investigations remain ongoing.

ALSO READ: Cops make breakthrough after e-hailing cab driver killed in Pretoria

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content