Three young women shot dead in Khayelitsha

Johannesburg- Three young females including a teenager were shot dead in Khayelitsha on Monday evening.

This is according to Western Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa.

Residents in an informal settlement said they heard gunshots at around 8 pm.

’A few minutes later the bodies of young women, aged 17, 20, and 21, were discovered in a passage between the shacks. The victims had all been shot in their heads,’’ said Potelwa.

The Khayelitsha community has been rocked by gender-based violence and femicide over the past few months.

Recently, a memorial service was held for Nomandla Mthathi, 34, who was stabbed to death, allegedly by a friend of her boyfriend.

The motive for the shooting incident is yet to be determined.

Western Cape police have instituted a 72-hour activation plan for the mobilisation of resources in search of the killer.

Sunday World

Author



Anelisa Sibanda