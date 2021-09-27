Three’s a charm – Are you one of the lucky lotto winners?

Johannesburg- The National Lottery Operator, Ithuba has announced that the Lotto jackpot from Saturday’s draw on 25 September 2021 of over R35 Million has been won.

The lucky winner played using the ABSA Banking APP and spent R40 and used the Manual selection method to select the winning numbers of 02, 07, 10, 38, 47, 48, and the Bonus Ball 30.

On the other hand, two lucky players have won the LOTTO PLUS 2 jackpot from Wednesday’s draw on 22 September of over R3 Million.

The first winning ticket was purchased at Spar Hoedspruit in, Limpopo. The winner that has been in contact with ITHUBA spent R40 on the winning ticket using the Manual selection method.

The second winning ticket was purchased on the day of the draw, the winner played using the FNB Banking APP and spent R70 and using the Manual selection method.

The winning numbers from this draw were 05, 17, 18, 21, 33, 47, and the Bonus Ball 30.

ITHUBA Ceo, Charmaine Mabuza, said, “We are thrilled that we have produced three new millionaires, a big congratulations to the LOTTO and LOTTO PLUS 2 jackpot winners. We are excited to see that many of our players have opted to play the National Lottery on the various platforms that have available to our players.”

“We expanded the National Lottery footprint so that all South Africans have an equal opportunity and accessibility to purchase their tickets and to win life-changing jackpots”, said Mabuza.

The total estimated value for the PowerBall and PowerBall PLUS jackpots for Tuesday’s draw on 28 September 2021 is estimated at R22 Million.

The PowerBall estimated jackpot is at a massive R13 Million and the PowerBall PLUS estimated jackpot is at a cool R9 Million.

