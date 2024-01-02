Thukzin salutes Khuzani for winning Ukhozi song of the year

In a show of gamesmanship, versatile musician Thukzin has congratulated maskandi star Khuzani “Indlamlenze” Mpungose for beating him to the Ukhozi FM Song of The Year gong.

Thukzin’s popular iPlan song made it in the top three with 90 422 votes while Mpungose, whose song titled Umjolo lowo, got a whopping 993 667 votes. Another hit Paris by Mthandeni “Igcokama Elisha” Manqele featuring Lwah Ndlunkulu lied in second position with 746 338.

Took defeat in his stride

While many on social media voiced their disapproval of the winner at the expense of his Gqom song, Durban-born Thukzin, whose real name is Thuthuka Zindlovu, took the defeat on the chin, congratulating Mpungose for the win and encouraging his fans to continue rallying behind him.

“Well done to Khuzani and thanks to my fans who did their best by voting for me. Let’s try again next year,” said Thukzin.

iPlan emerges as the biggest crossover song

Despite his song not winning the Ukhozi FM competition, five SABC radio stations had iPlan as number one. These are Radio 2000, Metro FM, True FM, Ligwalagwala FM and Motsweding FM. Commercial radio stations Gagasi FM and 702 had iPlan as their crossover song.

Asked for his reaction, Thukzin said: “It’s a great feeling to see listeners of these radio stations appreciating my effort and embracing my craft but Ukhozi FM remains the holy grail for song of the year because of its million listeners. Not that I am belittling the other radio stations.”

Master KG’s song Keneilwe featuring Nkosana Daughter and Dalom Kids got most votes on Lesedi FM, Thobela FM and Limpopo based commercial radio station Capricorn FM. Umhlobo Wenene had Andinanto song by Ikhona as their song of the year.

Missiles thrown on stage

Thukzin’s well wishes come after Mpungose was booed and pelted with missiles on stage when he was to perform his song Umjolo Lowo which won Ukhozi FM song of the year on New Year’s Eve.

The incident happened during the Gumba Festival hosted at the Umhlathuze Sports Complex in Richards Bay in KwaZulu-Natal. He was booed off stage and when he wanted the crowd to sing along, he was embarrassingly ignored.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content