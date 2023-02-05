Thungela in R4.1bn Ensham mine deal

JSE-listed mining company Thungela Resources on Friday announced it had agreed to outlay A$340m (R4.1-billion) to buy a majority stake in the Ensham coal mine in Queensland, Australia.

Thungela will acquire 85% of the Ensham joint venture and other associated assets from Idemitsu Australia.

“This will provide Thungela with access to the Japanese and other Asian markets where demand remains strong,” the company said.

Alphamin produces record tin output

JSE-listed Alphamin Resources this week announced that it has produced record tin output of 12 493 tonnes in 2022, which was up 14% on its 2021 production.

The company produces 4% of the world’s mined tin from its mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Alphamin estimated its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation in 2022 was $222m (R3.8-billion), up from $199m in 2021.

JSE-listed Tongaat Hulett CEO resigns

JSE-listed Tongaat Hulett announced this week that chief executive Gavin Hudson had resigned with effect from February 28.

“Hudson spearheaded efforts to recover the group four years ago following the discovery of accounting irregularities in 2019,” the company said.

PSG, Salungano, Tharisa directors in share deals

Mining company, the Salungano Group, announced that chief executive Robinson Ramaite bought R9.4-million of the shares in the company on January 31.

In addition, financial services company PSG Konsult said that its non-executive chairman Willem Theron had sold R7.8-million shares at the end of January.

Another mining company, Tharisa, announced that its chief financial director Michael Jones sold over R1.9-million of shares on January 31.

Harmony Gold included in gender-equality index

Harmony Gold announced Bloomberg included it in the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for the fifth year.

“The Bloomberg is a modified market capitalisation-weighted index that tracks the performance of public companies committed to transparency in gender-data reporting.”

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author