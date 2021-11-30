VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
News

Thuso Mbedu bags an award for outstanding performance

By Coceka Magubeni

Johannesburg- South African born actress Thuso Mbedu keeps flying the South African flag high on the international stage.

This comes after Mbedu won a Gotham Award for Outstanding Performance in the series, the Underground Railroad.

Mbedu who played the role of Cora on the Underground Railroad series has shared the good news on her Instagram.

“Waking up to a bunch of missed calls from my manager and thinking I might have missed my pickup (for the first time in my life), only to be told about this great news. What a pleasant surprise,” she wrote on her Instagram. In the category she was up against veteran American actor, Ethan Hawke which ended up being a tie as they both won the award.

 

Recently, Thuso won the woman of the year award from GQ South Africa.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Thuso Mbedu (@thuso.mbedu)

 

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

 

 

Author

Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes