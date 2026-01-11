Thuso Motaung and wife accused of influencing crossover song

Popular radio presenter Thuso Motaung and his wife, Mamontha have been accused of influencing the crossover song on Lesedi FM on December 31, a choice that left listeners and a regional music association fuming.

The song Ya Itshepelang Modimo by Oufadafada, a musician some have dismissed as obscure, was chosen by the Sesotho language station as the highly anticipated crossover song and played at midnight by presenter Thabo Mokone.

The coveted spot on the last day of the year is reserved for the track with the highest rotation on SABC music radio stations, and the chosen song is normally crowned Song of the Year. Its revelation at midnight is highly anticipated by listeners.

The choice of Ya Itshepelang Modimo by Lesedi FM has raised eyebrows, with listeners seeking answers as to why it surpassed other hits that had been on high rotation.

Insiders at the station have now pointed fingers at the veteran broadcaster Thuso Motaung and his wife, Mamontha, who is the station’s business manager. The couple has been accused of interference and imposing the song on the music committee of the station.

The committee comprises Lesedi FM’s music compiler, Itumeleng “Miza” Modibedi, marketing and promotions coordinator, Lorato Phetlhu, two content producers, Kagiso Sebudi and Jonito Soke, web administrator, Harry Maboya, on-air personality Mzwakhe Kachela, and radio presenter-cum-music compiler, Lerato “DJ Lovers” Mpopo.

According to several sources at the station, Mamontha – who is not a member of the committee – arrived at its meeting on December 30, where the 2025 Song of the Year was to be decided, and demanded to sit in on the discussions.

“In the meeting, Mamontha told us that Oufadafada’s song should be included in the playlist as part of the songs which will be played on 31 December 2025. She told us that it was not a request but an instruction. All of us in the committee told her that the song was not going to be included, as it had never been on high rotation at the station, but she insisted,” said one of the committee members.

Another committee member said Mamontha got angry and told them they were not going to defy her orders. “The meeting degenerated into chaos, and she left fuming and went home, where she told her husband that the committee had undermined her. She later called DJ Lovers and told him that he must put the song on the playlist, and we were all shocked when the song was played as a crossover hit,” said an insider.

The couple, who were contacted separately on numerous occasions by Sunday World, refused to comment.

It is understood that the song came to the attention of Thuso Motaung when he heard the popular DJ Lovers playing it inside his vehicle and he wanted to know who the artist was.

It is alleged that Mamontha also called Mokone, the late night presenter, on December 31, instructing him to play Ya Itshepelang Modimo as the crossover song, and the presenter is said to have obliged as he did not want to get into trouble.

“Thuso and Mamontha did not even consult with Mannini Nyokong, who is the programme manager, as she also heard the song playing on the radio at midnight of 31 December,” said one of the insiders.

Listeners took to social media to vent their frustration at the song choice. “Lesedi FM will never be redeemed. I am tired of fighting because when I try to get the management to do the right thing, they do the opposite and continue to create a mess for themselves,” a vocal listener, Lerato Mohale posted on TikTok.

Another listener who identified herself as MJ Lebetsa said, “Lesedi FM needs to be investigated. I knew when the management put this one who obeys orders [Mokone], it was obvious that we would be forced to listen to the song that doesn’t resonate with us at midnight.

Thato Nkone, another listener, was also fuming on social media: “Leadership of Lesedi FM, you have disappointed and humiliated the listeners. I am saying this because I have realised that the Oufadafada’s song is regarded as the song of the year by the station, however, as the listeners, we disagree.”

In a statement released last week, the Free State Music Association – which said it represents the interests of artists in the province – slammed the decision, saying the Song of the Year choice had severely undermined confidence in Lesedi FM processes, negatively impacting the credibility of the Free State and South African music industry.

“The Free State Music Association calls upon management of Lesedi FM as well as the SABC to provide a clear public explanation to artists and listeners on the governance processes, verification mechanism and criteria used to arrive at the Song of the Year decision,” the organisation said.

Contacted for comment, Oufadafada told Sunday World, “Honestly, I was also very surprised and shocked that my hit became the song of the year at Lesedi FM. I am ruling out any underhand tactics in this, as I don’t think I was done a favour by anyone,” he said.

“I must state that those people who are complaining are not Lesedi FM listeners. But anyway, any publicity is good for me because now millions of people know who Oufadafada is.”

SABC spokesperson Mmoni Ngubane said the song played by Lesedi FM was not voted for by listeners or external parties. She urged SABC staffers who are aggrieved to follow the correct complaint process. “Therefore, the SABC is not in a position to deal with allegations that have not been brought forth to the organisation.”

Miza declined to comment, while DJ Lovers didn’t respond to calls.

Thuso and Mamontha did not respond to questions sent to them at the time of going to print.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content