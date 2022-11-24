Thuthuzela Care Centre opens in Sekhukhune District

One of the world’s largest globally diversified natural resources company, Glencore in partnership with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on Tuesday handed over Thuthuzela Care Centre (TCC) to the community of Dilokong in the Sekhukhune District, Limpopo.

The centre is meant to cater for victims of rape and gender-based violence within the neighbouring areas. TCC will offer medical psycho-social and legal care, where cases will be prepared for court.

Special Director of Public Prosecutions at NPA, Advocate Bonnie Currie-Gamwo said having opened over 60 centres across the country, they are trying to balance the centres and used the available statistics of GBV to build a centre in the area.

“Limpopo being rural played a huge role in us having the centre here, it is more rural and we find many victims in rural areas are not being serviced by NGOs and getting to them is challenging. We hope that through the Thuthuzela we can get to the victims and help them,” said Currie-Gamwo.

Currie-Gamwo added that the roll-out of centres is urgent and the plan is to have at least 70 centres across the country by the end of 2023.

“We still have plans of opening another centre in Limpopo, one is to be opened in Jozini, KZN and Mitchell’s Plain in Western Cape. We try to spread them across the country so that we don’t leave any province behind,” concluded Currie-Gamwo.

Chief Executive Officer of Glencore, Japie Fullard said this centre is meant to restore the dignity of the victims and rape and abuse in the area.

“This care centre is the first free-standing Thuthuzela centre to cater for the victims. It is a desire to see that this fully centre equipped becomes a beacon of hope, safety and security for victims of gender-based violence.

He said the facility will provide professional psychological support to the victims. Fullard added that the NPA, through their work inspired them to form a partnership with them.

Limpopo Premier, Stanley Mathabatha said the fight against GBV is winnable as long as stakeholders work together to fight it.

“We are doing everything to deal with perpetrators of GBV and we continue to call for harsher sentences for them. Through this centre, you have helped provide one-stop care for victims and rape,” said Mathabatha.

Spar group also committed to donating toiletries to the victims.

Limpopo Department of Health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba said they will allocate forensic nurses who will be at the station 24/7 to offer assistance to the victims.

“We will also provide a psychologist and a medical officer who will be always on standby, we do not want a situation where we will be told that services are not being rendered properly,” added Ramathoka

