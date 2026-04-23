TikTok Billing star Sinemivuyo Mpulu joins real Top Billing SA

South African voiceover artist and content creator Sinemivuyo Mpulu has been selected to work with the iconic lifestyle show Top Billing SA on its much-anticipated return to television screens.

Mpulu, who first caught the public’s attention with his ironic TikTok Billing Series, which came as a witty, voice-over-driven parody of the original now-returning show, will now lend his authentic vocal talent to the reboot as a social media presenter and content creator.

Full-circle moment

For Mpulu this marks a full-circle moment, and as he describes it, “It was definitely a pinch-me moment; only this year when we did the PR shoot for the formal announcement. It’s still unbelievable,” Mpulu said.

The original Top Billing, which aired for decades on SABC 3, was a benchmark for South African entertainment, fashion, and luxury lifestyle content. Its return has been highly anticipated, and producers have made it clear they want to blend nostalgia with fresh, digitally native talent. By bringing Mpulu on board, the show signals a bridge between traditional broadcasting and the new generation of creators who grew up remixing its content on platforms like TikTok.

Social media fan favourite

Mpulu’s playful impersonations of the classic Top Billing narration style racked up thousands of views and turned him into a fan favourite on social media.

Mpulu will be presenting for Top Billing on social media, managing the videos that go out, interviews with the stars, behind the scenes, etc. “I believe our involvement might stretch out and expand into something much bigger, and we might be more involved than what we are currently doing, there’s still quite a long journey to look forward to,” mentioned Mpulu.

For Mpulu, being popular on social media, whatever you create is usually perceived as fun content, but for him, the way he has niched down the voice work, presentation, and all the work he shares has positioned him as someone taken seriously for his work. He also adds that the brands he has associated himself with have also heightened his level of professionalism as well.

‘Follow your heart’

“You need to follow your heart, your passion, and your ideas, as each of us is blessed with a variety of ideas and it’s good to act on them and follow them as scary and as big as they seem, but opportunity meets us when we’re well prepared and doing something. A moving man will always meet his luck and that’s exactly what happened with us,” said Mpulu.

Mpulu has also mentioned that TikTok billing will remain to also be used as a platform to push the main show, as they will also be at the Metro FM Music Awards this weekend and will still be presenting.

“Be yourself; the industry needs real people who will connect to the people, as there is nothing more than being yourself. Your currency in the industry is who you are,” Mpulu.

“Social media is a global stage. I always say to our students in our voiceover training sessions that when you want to be seen; when you want to be known; when you want to express your magic to the world, you have to give yourself a platform to do that on, and social media is the greatest platform,” Mpulu mentioned.

Fans of his TikTok Billing series have flooded social media with congratulatory messages, many calling his rise “the most deserved glow-up of 2026.”

The new season of Top Billing SA is expected to premiere later this year.

Mpulu is set to celebrate 10 years as a voiceover artist through a masterclass on June 16 in Joburg and the South African Voiceover Awards will be taking place on October 10.

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