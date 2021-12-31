TikTok Stars that kept us glued to our screens

Johannesburg – Now that the year is nearing its end, TikTok unveiled #YearOnTikTok in celebration of 2021-of-a-kind, which has been made possible by entertainment driven by its community.

Here are the TikTok stars that kept Mzansi glued to their screens for content:

Creators, celebrities, and public figures on the rise

Some of these creators were part of TikTok’s Rising Voices project and #TikTokSisonke. Here are the TikTok creators who broke out and hit new heights this year.

@sphokuhle.n

@williamlast_krm

@lloyiso

@khanyisa_jaceni

@witney8

@mooyamusunga

@shandorlarenty

