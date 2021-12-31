TikTok Stars that kept us glued to our screens

Johannesburg – Now that the year is nearing its end, TikTok unveiled #YearOnTikTok in celebration of 2021-of-a-kind, which has been made possible by entertainment driven by its community.
Here are the TikTok stars that kept Mzansi glued to their screens for content:
Creators, celebrities, and public figures on the rise
Some of these creators were part of TikTok’s Rising Voices project and #TikTokSisonke. Here are the TikTok creators who broke out and hit new heights this year.
@sphokuhle.n
@williamlast_krm
@lloyiso
@khanyisa_jaceni
@witney8
@mooyamusunga
@shandorlarenty
Also read: Meet 30 local celebs and creators who are over 30 and living their best lives on TikTok
Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.
Sunday World