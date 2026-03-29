Time for divorce papers

The abuse is getting too much and Europe realises, perhaps too late, that it’s time to leave this abusive relationship with its erstwhile partner, the US.

First came the threats of withdrawal from the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation unless each European Union state spends 5% of its GDP on defence. Basically the honeymoon period is over, where America guarantees Europe’s security whilst European countries spend their monies on social welfare priorities instead. And this at the expense of ordinary Americans that have to work two to three jobs just to keep head above water.

The US then drags us into its proxy war against Russia in which they firstly blow up a vital energy lifeline, the Nord Stream pipelines, which negatively affects our industrial base, especially in Germany, but then also dumps this war squarely in our lap. We now must buy weapons from the US in order to give to Ukraine a chance to continue fighting.

But that’s not enough, the abuser knows we are going to have to pivot towards the US, and vitally, to the Middle East now for our energy needs. Lo and behold, the abuser starts a war with Iran, up in smoke goes the entire region and we are left bleeding gas and oil.

Surely, this relationship is proving very abusive and difficult. To add salt to injury, the US demands that we must come to its aid in the Persian Gulf. The nerve of this man. Our economies are taking a beating and some are facing recession and yet the abuse continues.

Then came the attempted Greenland heist. This sent shockwaves throughout Europe. Can our partner of many decades really take another’s territory? Surely not. And like many abused persons, we take more and more, not crying for help. The tariff war was next. Bad trade deals and expensive energy from the abuser, and still Europe takes it. Its pride is such that it cannot admit the abuse. How stupid.

Time to serve those divorce papers unless it ends up with the abuser killing the abused as often happens in such abusive relationships.

When we look at the bigger geopolitical map and factor in all that’s happening in the world today, it is patently clear that Europe features nowhere because of this abusive relationship. You have lost the technological edge because American ingenuity has overtaken you. Your manufacturing base has been eroded because of America. The post-World War II architecture worked in partnership with your abuser, but that architecture is today falling apart. It is outdated and obsolete.

The US is desperately attempting to reshape it and you are not seen as a partner, instead you are mistreated as a customer and client. Buy from the US and rely on the US, it has long not been reciprocal. America is sinking, slowly yes, but surely. You know that your fate and survival lies with Africa and East Asia. Be bold, protect yourself and make that break. I know you are afraid and scared but you must do this and do it fast, less you too go down drowning.

You have shown some signs of strength in the recent past. Like when you took the decision to continue the war in Ukraine, with or without the USA. Or when you all decided to attend the G20 in South Africa despite the abuser boycotting the event. And more recently, telling Trump you are not coming to his aid in the Persian Gulf because this is his war of choice, not yours.

So, you see, you can stand up to the abuser. This abuser is drunk with his own power and wants to exert it every day. You might think it’s only Latin America and Africa taking the blows, but you know you are also at the receiving end of his abuse these days. Your leaders are sitting as if they are in a classroom in the Oval Office, taking abuse from the headmaster nonstop.

You people can see the abuse but as leaders and your political class you cling on for dear life, as if to suggest you cannot do it without the abuser. And for that, most of you will lose your next upcoming general elections to more far right wing parties because unlike you, your citizens are fed up with the abuser called the United States of America.

You know your future lies with multilateralism, and the countries of the South have begun proceedings to effect the divorce from this abuser. Best you follow suit and join us on this oath to liberating ourselves from future abuse.

You can do it!

Dr Van Heerden is a senior research fellow at the Centre for African Diplomacy and Leadership at UJ

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