Timeline: Roedean and King David clash over antisemitism claims

A routine school sports fixture between Roedean School and King David High School has turned into a highly charged public dispute after claims emerged that the match was called off because some members of the Roedean community were uneasy about playing against a Jewish school.

What initially appeared to be a simple scheduling issue has since grown into a broader national conversation about discrimination, antisemitism, and the way international political tensions are filtering into South African school environments.

Confusion surrounding cancelled match

The controversy centres on a tennis fixture that was due to take place on Tuesday, February 3, between the two Johannesburg schools.

According to King David’s version of events, concerns were first raised the day before, on February 2. King David alleges that Roedean’s principal, Phuti Mogale, contacted King David’s head, Lorraine Srage, warning that certain Roedean parents did not want the match to go ahead because their opponents were from a Jewish school.

Later that morning, Roedean’s head of sports reportedly sent an email formally forfeiting the match, explaining that the school had “other academic commitments.” King David acknowledged receipt of the forfeit shortly afterwards.

However, the matter appeared to take another turn when Mogale allegedly called again later in the day to say the issue had been resolved and that the fixture would proceed as planned.

Despite this reassurance, the following day the King David team arrived at Roedean ready to compete, only to discover that no Roedean team was present.

Mogale reportedly informed Srage that the players were attending geography workshops when questioned.

Roedean rejects claims of bias

Roedean has vehemently denied any connection between the cancellation and antisemitism.

The school maintains that it informed King David in writing on February 2 that it could not field a side due to academic workshops and that it requested either a postponement or cancellation of the match.

Roedean insists the matter was logistical rather than ideological.

The shifting communication, ranging from forfeiting the match to reinstatement to a complete no-show, has contributed to growing suspicion and anger.

Voice note brings dispute into the open

The issue gained wider attention on Sunday, February 8, when Roedean released its first statement responding to the circulation of a voice note attributed to a King David staff member.

The recording allegedly suggested that Roedean had withdrawn from the match because of antisemitic pressure from parents, possibly influenced by heightened emotions surrounding the Israel–Gaza conflict.

Roedean dismissed the allegations as inaccurate and reiterated that academic commitments were the sole reason for the disruption.

The next day, King David issued a statement, outlining the sequence of calls made on February 2 and calling for an unconditional apology for what it described as antisemitic conduct.

Roedean concedes pupils raised concerns

In a second statement released on Monday, February 9, Roedean again rejected claims of antisemitism.

It did, however, acknowledge that the school had sought a postponement partly to manage concerns expressed by certain pupils who felt uneasy about playing the fixture.

Roedean apologised for failing to communicate the final decision clearly to King David, resulting in the visiting team arriving for a match that would not take place.

The school also announced that it had brought in an independent facilitator to engage with pupils and that an external review would examine the allegations.

Leaked audio fuels national reaction

By Tuesday, February 10, news reports and social media amplified the alleged leaked audio involving Mogale, further escalating the dispute.

In the recording, she allegedly admitted that parental pressure, linked to tensions around the Israel–Gaza war, influenced the situation.

The incident drew condemnation from the South African Jewish Board of Deputies, which described the matter as a form of antisemitic discrimination.

The organisation warned that excluding learners or institutions on the basis of religion or identity undermines the country’s constitutional values and threatens social cohesion.

Pressure mounts for accountability

With an independent process now underway, both schools are facing increasing calls to provide transparency and rebuild trust within their communities.

While Roedean has apologised for its handling of communication, King David continues to demand a clear acknowledgement of harm and a firm stance against antisemitism.

