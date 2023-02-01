Tip-off leads to arrest of men found in possession of stolen ARVs

Three men aged between 28 and 52 are in custody after they were nabbed for being in possession of boxes full of medicine used to treat HIV-Aids.

The suspects were arrested by members of the Mangaung tactical response team at Helicon Heights in Bloemfontein on Monday. This after the police acted on a tip-off about a group of suspects who were at a mall on Kenneth Kaunda Road.

Lieutenant-Colonel Thabo Covane, spokesperson for the police, said a bakkie with three men was spotted and searched in a parking area at the mall and antiretroviral drugs (ARV) were found inside the boxes.

“The boxes were opened and different types of antiretroviral drugs, with an estimated value of R85 000, were confiscated. A preliminary investigation was conducted and it appeared that the medicines were stolen during a break-in at a clinic in Boshof,” Covane said.

A case of presumably stolen property was opened at Bayswater police station and the suspects are due at the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court soon.

