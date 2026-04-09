TMPD deputy chief confirms to Madlanga tender systems were manipulated

A new witness took the stand at the Madlanga commission, shedding light on internal challenges within the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD), particularly around vetting processes and procurement irregularities.

TMPD deputy commissioner Sean Bolhuis, who serves as deputy chief of police responsible for training and innovation and is also acting chief of staff, testified before the commission, led by evidence leader Teboho Mosikili.

Bolhuis emphasised the importance of vetting senior officials, noting inconsistencies in compliance and reiterating what was said by TMPD commissioner Yolande Faro.

“Some do, some don’t,” he said, referring to comprehensive vetting conducted by the State Security Agency and metro authorities, which includes lifestyle audits.

He added that while such vetting is not yet formal policy within the city, it must be.

Systemic failures within municipality

Addressing broader governance concerns, Bolhuis reflected on systemic failures within the municipality.

“We were used because it happened right in front of us,” he told the commission, acknowledging that elements within the city had exploited systems for corrupt activities.

He further referenced a council resolution concerning the absorption of security guards and emphasised that senior management should complete the NQF Level 6 training course. However, he noted that budget constraints in previous years had hindered progress.

Bolhuis also testified about efforts to investigate procurement irregularities.

“Once ugliness comes out, it’s hard to say you’ve done your best,” he said, adding that retrospective analysis revealed manipulation of internal systems.

On specific procurement practices, Bolhuis stated he was unaware of contracts being awarded irregularly, including instances where purchase orders were generated after services had already been completed.

Governance and accountability issues

This practice was challenged during proceedings, with Khumalo asserting that the generation of purchase orders subsequent to the completion of services is not permissible.

Bolhuis responded that the chief financial officer would provide further clarity on the matter. He also acknowledged criticism regarding his previous role in co-signing documents.

“If you need to fall on your sword for not doing enough, then you will fall on your sword.”

He added that he could not recall whether the auditor-general had flagged irregularities related to ad hoc services but confirmed that internal audit structures do exist within the city.

The commission continues to probe governance and accountability issues within the municipality, with further testimony expected in the coming days.

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