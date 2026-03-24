TMPD paid Gubis85 millions for work not done

City of Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) Deputy Chief of Police for Asset Protection and Security Services, Deputy Commissioner Rievo Spies, has cast doubt on the operations of Gubis85 Solutions.

He told the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry that the scale of work awarded to the company was highly illogical.

Procurement processes, contract management, irregularities

On Tuesday, his testimony focused on procurement processes, contract management and alleged irregularities within the TMPD’s Asset Protection Unit.

“There should be no preferences, and so much work can’t be allocated to one company. It sounds highly illogical that so much work can be given to one company,” he said.

2022 security tender

Led by Advocate Teboho Mosikili, Spies revealed that Gubis85 Solutions was one of 22 companies appointed through a security tender issued in March 2022.

The contract, which was due to expire in February 2025, was extended.

Spies said the group of companies collectively earned approximately R3-billion.

‘Gubis85 reportedly paid R59m for services not rendered’

Of this, Gubis85 reportedly received R59-million for services that were not rendered.

“These were payments linked to ad-hoc security service purchase orders,” Spies told the commission.

He added that Gubis85 is one of three companies implicated in alleged tender manipulation involving Sgt Fannie Nkosi.

‘Commissioner instructed that services be halted’

Spies detailed that senior leaders were concerned about irregular ad-hoc appointments, and intervened. He testified that Commissioner Yolande Faro instructed that such services be halted.

“Ad-hoc services must be stopped as they are irregular,” Spies quoted from Faro’s communication.

He added that Faro refused to approve any budget increases tied to such work.

‘Invoicing continued’

Spies said a directive was issued in March 2025, requiring services to cease almost immediately.

“The instruction was issued at 4pm that by the following morning services must be stopped,” he said.

Despite this, invoicing continued, raising further concerns.

Spies confirmed that he later notified Gubis85 directly that services must be stopped from 30 July, 2025.

‘Ngapesheya failed to meet at least 12 compliance requirements’

The commission also heard that Dr Tshikudu Malatji, appointed as Director of Security and Guarding Services, was suspended in July 2025 for failing to declare interests, and for insubordination.

Spies testified that he had asked Malatji about the continued deployment of services.

“I questioned why the services continued when ad-hoc had been cancelled,” he said.

The commission was informed that another company, Ngapesheya, failed to meet at least 12 compliance requirements, yet still progressed in the tender process.

Documentation shows communication continued for months after the tender closed in October 2024.

Hawks is investigating Gubis85

It is also claimed that TMPD Deputy Chief Umashi Dhlamini issued directives in April 2025 aimed at resolving outstanding compliance issues.

Spies confirmed that the Hawks is investigating Gubis85 for ghost billing.

He also raised concerns about the handling of an internal report.

“A report was compiled without me being interviewed,” Spies told the commission.

He said the report had been submitted to Dhlamini in July 2025, and suggested that the investigator involved could be questioned.

During proceedings, concerns were raised about delays in interviewing key individuals, including Malatji and Inspector Phiri.

The commission adjourned to 7 April 2026.

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